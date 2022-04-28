Pune's Oasis Fertility offers IVF treatment to would-be parents

Pune: On completion of its two successful years, Pune-based Oasis Fertility (OF) launched the ‘I wish to be a Millennial Mom’ campaign for reaching the parents, looking for IVF option, in a better way.

Launched on April 10, the campaign was initiated by OF Clinical Head & Fertility Specialist, Dr Nilesh Unmesh Balkawade, in the presence of ex-Pune mayor, Murlidhar Mohol.

While speaking about the campaign, Dr Nilesh said, “We are committed to providing excellent treatment and care backed by research, ethics, and compassion. We also offer highly advanced procedures like Micro-TESE, TESA, etc through which we gift the joy of having a biological child even to couples wherein the male partner has low sperm count”.

Besides Dr Nilesh, his team consists of senior embryologist, Dr Bharti Kolhapure, and fertility specialists, Dr Kanchan Durugkar and Dr Sayali Chavan.

ALSO READ Crysta IVF launches centre in Noida; aims to make IVF treatment accessible to all

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 08:56 AM IST