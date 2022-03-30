Crysta IVF launcher centre in Noida; aims to make IVF treatment accessible to all

Crysta IVF, a network of fertility chains, co-founded by Harshita Jain and Dheeraj Jain in 2018 together with healthcare institutional investors have started their services at their center in Noida. With this new fertility center in the city, Crysta IVF aims to make quality fertility treatments accessible to couples and individuals across the country.

According to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), 10-15 percent of India’s population exhibit complications related to fertility. For a country with a 1.3 billion population, that would account for almost one in seven people.

As part of the company’s expansion plans, the new center in collaboration with Creation World IVF is located in Supertech Mart. The cost of IVF treatment varies for each fertility case depending on various factors such as Amount of Stimulation required, Age, freezing of eggs or sperms, Usage of advanced fertility treatment such as laser assisted hatching, ICSI, Tesa etc.

Commenting on the new launch, Dheeraj Jain, Founder, Crysta IVF, said “The newly launched center in Noida is part of the company’s ambition to be present in 100 cities across the country within a span two years. We firmly believe in a patient-centred approach which helps us in understanding each couple without compromising on quality.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 06:43 PM IST