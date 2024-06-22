Medha Kulkarni's Efforts Bear Fruit: Heavy Vehicles Temporarily Banned On Two Roads Leading To Gangadham Chowk In Pune | X/@Medha_kulkarni

On June 12, a speeding dumper knocked down a two-wheeler on the road from Aai Mata Mandir to Gangadham Chowk in Pune. Damayanti Bhupendra Solanki (59), a resident of Kondhwa, who was riding pillion on the two-wheeler, died in the accident. Her daughter-in-law, Priyanka Solanki (33), who was driving the two-wheeler, was injured.

The incident sparked unrest among locals, who carried out a “rasta roko” agitation, demanding action against the dumper driver and the construction of speed breakers on the road between Aai Mata Mandir and Gangadham Chowk. The residents were heard chanting slogans like "PMC Commissioner kartat kay, paise khatat dusra kay", "Traffic police kartat kay, paise khatat dusra kay", and more.

Rajya Sabha MP Medha Kulkarni also took note of the incident and wrote a letter to the Pune City Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, insisting on the strict enforcement of the ban on heavy vehicles in civic areas during the day. She also demanded that authorities draft an integrated plan for managing heavy traffic in city areas. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also met with the family members of the deceased and expressed her condolences.

गंगाधाम चौक येथील काल झालेल्या अपघातात दिवंगत झालेल्या स्वर्गीय दमयंतीताई सोळंकी यांच्या घरी जाऊन आप्तेष्टांची विचारपूस केली. त्यांच्या भावना इतक्या उद्विग्न होत्या त्या ऐकून माझेही मन हे लावून गेले.

गंगाधाम चौक या ठिकाणी जड वाहतुकीला दिवसा परत बंदी लागू करणे, उताराच्या… pic.twitter.com/xbWfvICxnH — Dr. Medha Kulkarni (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Medha_kulkarni) June 13, 2024

In response, the Pune City Traffic Police have introduced a temporary ban on heavy vehicles plying from 7am to 10pm on two roads leading to Gangadham Chowk on Bibwewadi-Kondhwa Road. The two roads affected by the changes start from Hotel Kanha (Shatrunjay Mandir) and Tilekarnagar Chowk, Kondhwa. Both these roads converge at the Aai Mata Mandir Road and lead to Gangadham Chowk.

Trucks, cement mixers, dumpers and all types of multi-axle commercial transport vehicles are prohibited from using the two roads. Emergency, essential services and public transport vehicles have been excluded from the ban.