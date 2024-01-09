Marathwada: World Bank To Give ₹2,328 Crore For Project To Divert Flood Water, Says Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | x/@Dev_Fadnavis

The World Bank has approved financial assistance of Rs 2,328 crore to develop infrastructure to divert flood water from western Maharashtra to Marathwada, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

The state government will contribute Rs 998 crore for the plan, he added.

"The World Bank has approved financial assistance of Rs 2,328 crore for the project that will help in diverting flood water from western Maharashtra to Marathwada, which faces water scarcity," he said in a statement.

Sangli and Kolhapur districts had witnessed flooding in September 2018, and a World Bank team that visited these areas at the time decided to provide aid for the water diversion project, Fadnavis said.