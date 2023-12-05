 Marathwada: Water Storage In 11 Irrigation Projects Down By 46.6% Compared To Last Year
Marathwada: Water Storage In 11 Irrigation Projects Down By 46.6% Compared To Last Year

Poor rainfall this year has led to a drop in water storage, which is at 50.5 per cent, compared to 97.14 per cent last year in 11 major irrigation projects in the region

Updated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Representative Image | File Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Water storage in 11 irrigation projects in Marathwada is down by 46.6 per cent compared to last year.

Poor rainfall this year has led to a drop in water storage, which is at 50.5 per cent, compared to 97.14 per cent last year in 11 major irrigation projects in the region.

At present, the water storage in Jayakwadi dam is 45.68 per cent, while it was 98.29 per cent that same day last year.

According to the data shared by the administration, the water storage in Nimn Dudhana was 21.90 per cent (72 per cent in 2022), Yeldari 59.90 (100 per cent), Siddheshwar 95.15 (81.64 per cent), Majalgaon 6.15 (97.44 per cent), Manjara 23.36 (100 per cent), Penganga 78.91 (99.16 per cent), Manar 61.44 (94.17 per cent), Nimn Terna 15.52 (100 per cent), Vishnupuri 100 (97.12 per cent) and Sina Kolegaon 0 (100 per cent).

The total water storage in these projects last year was 5008.52 MCM, while it stands at 2604.36 MCM this year.

| Irrigation Project | Water Storage (%) |

| Jayakwadi | 45.68 |

| Nimn Dudhana | 21.90 |

| Yeldari | 59.90 |

| Siddheshwar | 95.15 |

| Majalgaon | 6.15 |

| Manjara | 23.36 |

| Penganga | 78.91 |

| Manar | 61.44 |

| Nimn Terna | 15.52 |

| Vishnupuri | 100 |

| Sina Kolegaon | 0

