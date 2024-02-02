Marathwada Students Engage In Skool Sansad-2024 Event In Pune |

Students from various schools in Marathwada's Latur, Udgir, and Beed, among others, are participating in the eleventh edition of Skool Sansad-2024, an initiative organised by the Pune-based NGO Deepstambh Charitable Trust.

The three-day event, Skool Sansad, commenced on Friday morning at SM Joshi Hall in Pune and will conclude on Sunday. It features interaction sessions, a mega awareness rally scheduled for Saturday across the city, and election contests, voting, and prize distribution, aiming to instill democratic values in school students.

A total of 147 students, three each from 49 different schools across the state, were selected through the first preliminary round held in December. These students are assuming roles as prime ministers, cabinet ministers, and members of parliament, elaborating on their opinions on given topics and providing solutions to questions posed by participating students.

Among the participants are Sarvesh Lohiya, Malhar Bagate, and Aditya Rathi from Raja Narayanlal Lahoti English School in Latur, as well as Sayli Kulkarni, Akshara Durugkar, and Bhakti Patne from Lal Bahadur Shastri School in Udgir. Additionally, Aditya Bhalshankar, Pratik Walekar, and Hariom Garad from Sawarkar Vidyalay in Beed are taking part in the event.

Vinod Chavan from Raja Narayanlal Lahoti English School in Latur commented, "An initiative launched by Deepstambh Charitable Trust is inspirational for the students and a great platform to express their opinions from a politician's point of view. Participants will imbibe democratic values and benefit greatly to strengthen them. Deepstambh Charitable Trust's initiative is highly appreciable, and such events are the need of the hour because we are shaping today's students into tomorrow's responsible citizens." Anita Yelmate, a teacher at Lal Bahadur Shastri School in Udgir, echoed similar sentiments.