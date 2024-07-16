Marathwada News: Tea Seller Returns ₹4 Lakh Cash to Its Rightful Owners, Diamond Studded Safe Stolen And More |

Setting an exemplary display of honesty, tea seller Sachin Rautrai returned a bag containing ₹4 lakh cash to its rightful owners, the Jain family of Nagewarwadi area.

According to reports, the family had stopped at a tea kiosk in Nirala Bazar during heavy rain on Monday afternoon. They inadvertently left the bag on a motorcycle's handle while seeking shelter under a tree. Upon realising their mistake upon returning home, they retraced their steps and approached Sachin at the tea stall.

Sachin, after verifying the bag's details, promptly returned it to the grateful family. They expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Sachin for his integrity and honoured him for his commendable act.

Diamond studded safe stolen

In a sensational incident, thieves came into a luxurious car and stole a diamond studded safe containing 106 tolas of gold jewellery from a locked house in the posh locality of N-1, CIDCO area on Saturday night. The entire incident has been captured in the CCTV camera.

A surgical articles businessman Nikhil Sushil Mutha, lives in N-1, CIDCO area behind Garware Stadium. On Saturday evening, he had gone to Prozone Mall with his family members for purchasing. They returned at around 10pm and saw that all the lights in the house were on and the door was wide open.

They entered the house and searched the entire house. The found that the cupboard in a room was cut with a cutter and the diamond studded safe containing around 106 tolas of gold jewellery kept in it was missing. The thieves had entered the house by cutting the rods of the window and then left the house from the front door.

The Mutha family had gone to the Prozone Mall at 9pm and the thieves chased their car, when they entered the mall, the thieves returned and executed the theft. They took the safe within the period of next 40 minutes, the police sources said.

The safe included 106 tolas of gold jewellery including bangles, bracelets, kadas, chain, necklace, earings, diamond sets, rings, pendants, pearl sets, pendant chains, and other jewellery.

Meanwhile, the thieves moving in a luxurious car were captured in the CCTV cameras in various parts of the city. They also tried to broke the lock of a house in Hanumannagar area but failed.

LMC collects ₹10.5 crore in 50 days

The property tax department of Latur Municipal Corporation (LMC) has collected a record amount of ₹10.5 crore in the first 50 days of the current financial year. This is the highest rate of property tax collection compared to the previous few years of tax collection.