Pune Viral: #RunPuneMetroTill11pm Trends On X As Commuters Demand Extended Hours | Anand Chaini

Pune Metro has quickly become one of the leading modes of transport for Punekars. However, the metro is only operational until 10pm, causing inconvenience to commuters who want to use the services after the closing time.

Meanwhile, commuters have begun trending #RunPuneMetroTill11pm on X (formerly Twitter). "Many people are not able to use Pune Metro as its services end at 10pm. There is an urgent need to extend the service timings until 11pm daily," wrote one commuter.

"It's really important to support the workforce working till late at night. Taxis and autos might charge pretty high for late evenings, hence #RunPuneMetroTill11pm is what we need," commented another.

"Extending it to at least 11pm on weekdays and till 1am on weekends will be a great boon to those venturing out late. It’s a safe way to return after a drink or two for those who like to drink, instead of driving," said another commuter.

Check out the reactions below:

Extending it to at least 11 on weekdays and till 1am on weekends will be a great boon to those venturing out late - safe way to return after a drink or two for those who like to drink - instead of driving. https://t.co/EWgqWnesLL — Aamod Bhave (@pnqiad) July 15, 2024

🚨Many people are not able to use Pune Metro as it's services end at 10:00 pm in the night



🔸There is an urgent need to extend the service timings till 11:00 pm daily



🔸 Let's post using the hashtag #RunPuneMetroTill11pm to make the authorities aware about our demand !!#Pune pic.twitter.com/nImNjbEsIP — DEVESH SHAH (@DEVESHS67071822) July 15, 2024

@metrorailpune #RunPuneMetroTill11PM

It is the need and request of many Punekars to please extend the Metro Services from 6AM to 11PM in the night instead of the existing 10PM. — Adarsh Adam (@AdarshAdam6) July 15, 2024

It's really important to support workforce working till late night, taxi and auto might charge pretty high for late evenings hence #RunPuneMetroTill11pm is what we need. — Ankur Jaiswar (@AnkurJaiswar) July 15, 2024

In June, 29.24 lakh passengers travelled on the metro, the highest monthly number so far. In May, it was 26.16 lakh, in April, 23.81 lakh, and in March, 22.58 lakh.