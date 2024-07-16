Pune Viral: #RunPuneMetroTill11pm Trends On X As Commuters Demand Extended Hours

Pune Metro has quickly become one of the leading modes of transport for Punekars. However, the metro is only operational until 10pm, causing inconvenience to commuters who want to use the services after the closing time.
Meanwhile, commuters have begun trending #RunPuneMetroTill11pm on X (formerly Twitter). "Many people are not able to use Pune Metro as its services end at 10pm. There is an urgent need to extend the service timings until 11pm daily," wrote one commuter.
"It's really important to support the workforce working till late at night. Taxis and autos might charge pretty high for late evenings, hence #RunPuneMetroTill11pm is what we need," commented another.
"Extending it to at least 11pm on weekdays and till 1am on weekends will be a great boon to those venturing out late. It’s a safe way to return after a drink or two for those who like to drink, instead of driving," said another commuter.
In June, 29.24 lakh passengers travelled on the metro, the highest monthly number so far. In May, it was 26.16 lakh, in April, 23.81 lakh, and in March, 22.58 lakh.