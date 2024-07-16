Good News For Punekars: Swargate Metro Station Set To Open Soon, Says Murlidhar Mohol (PHOTOS) | X/@mohol_murlidhar

After the commencement of operations at Pune Airport's new terminal on Sunday, Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol gave another good news for Punekars on Tuesday. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Pune MP said the Swargate Metro Station is nearly complete and is set to open soon.

Mohol wrote, "Another 'good news' for Pune residents: The work of Swargate Metro Station is nearly complete!"

The original deadline for starting operations from Civil Court to Swargate was March 31. However, due to the model code of conduct in place for Lok Sabha elections, the opening was postponed.

Pune Metro has already conducted a trial run on this route in February, passing through Budhwar Peth and Mandai stations en route to Swargate.

The distances between stations are as follows: Civil Court to Budhwar Peth (0.85 km), Budhwar Peth to Mandai (1 km), and Mandai to Swargate (1.48 km).

Upon the completion of this route, phase one of the Pune Metro project will be completed. Presently, the Vanaz to Ramwadi route is fully operational, while the PCMC to Civil Court route is partially functional, awaiting the underground stretch to Swargate.