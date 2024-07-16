MSRTC Bus Runs Over Man In Pune's Bhor, Shocking Video Surfaces | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident, a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus ran over a man in Pune district's Bhor taluka. The video of this tragic accident has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

According to the information received, the deceased has been identified as Rupesh Gaikwad, and the incident took place on Monday afternoon at the MSRTC bus stand in Bhor.

As seen in the video, Gaikwad had injured his leg and was limping while walking. He stopped in front of the bus, which was stationary at that point. As he was approaching from the left side, the bus driver apparently did not see Gaikwad and started the bus, crushing him under the tyre.

After receiving the information, Bhor Police rushed to the spot. They have sent the body to Bhor Sub-Divisional Hospital for a post-mortem after conducting a panchnama of the accident site. Bhor Police are conducting further investigation.