Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident: At Least 5 Killed, 30 Injured After Bus Carrying Pandharpur Pilgrims Collides With Tractor Near Lonavala

PM

Maharashtra: Thousands of devotees have set off towards Pandharpur in the state for the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi tomorrow. However, a severe accident occurred on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway around 1 am involving a travel bus carrying devotees. A tractor collided forcefully with a bus traveling from Dombivli to Pandharpur, resulting in five fatalities and several injuries.

Upon receiving information about the incident, highway police arrived at the scene, and rescue operations have stated. The injured have been rushed to the hospital. The names of the deceased have not yet been identified.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details On The Accident

According to the information, a group of devotees from Dombivli were travelling to Pandharpur by a travel bus. There were 54 devotees on the bus, travelling at night. Around 1 am, while the bus was on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway heading towards Pandharpur, a tractor ahead of the bus was speeding. The driver of the travel bus lost control suddenly and collided with the tractor, causing the bus to fall into a 30 to 40 feet deep ditch. Five people died in the accident, and 20 to 25 people were injured. Some of the injured are reported to be in critical condition.

Upon receiving information about the accident, police from the Mumbai-Pune Expressway immediately reached the scene and reached the spot. They quickly carried out rescue operations and admitted the injured to nearby MGM Hospital and in Panvel Rural Hospital for treatment. Despite the ban on tractors on the expressway, questions are being raised about how permission was granted for the tractor to travel on this route.