Ward-Level Polls Cancelled Across Three Municipal Councils In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District | File Pic

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The election process for the Phulambri Panchayat Samiti was postponed on Sunday. Election Returning Officer and District Collector Deelip Swami said the Election Commission held a video conference with all districts in the state but issued no directives till the evening. He said that, after consultation with seniors and in line with a court decision, some elections had been cancelled. Accordingly, the election process in Phulambri has been cancelled. The new election programme for Phulambri will be announced on Dec 4 as per the commission’s directives.

Swami said the election process in some prabhags of other municipal councils had also been cancelled, while the remaining elections would be conducted as per the given timetable.

In Gangapur, seat B in Prabhag No. 6 of the Gangapur Municipal Council and seat B of Prabhag No. 4 have been cancelled. Elections in both prabhags will now be held only for the post of council president and seat No. A. Voters in Prabhag No. 6 and Prabhag No. 4 are expected to cast two votes: one for the council president and the other for Prabhag No. A.

In the Paithan Municipal Council, the seats of two council members in Prabhag No. 6, one seat in Prabhag No. 3 and one seat in Prabhag No. 11 have been cancelled, returning officer Neelam Bafna said. This election process has now been postponed.

The Election Commission has also postponed the elections to two posts in the Vaijapur Municipal Council. Elections in Prabhag No. 1, 1A and 2B have been cancelled. The results of the appeals for these seats were given on Nov 22 or after that, leaving candidates without sufficient time to withdraw nominations, officials said.