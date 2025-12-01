Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Forbes & Company Completes Major CSR Infrastructure Project At CSMC School In CIDCO N-7 | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Forbes & Company Limited, a part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, has developed the infrastructure of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation’s (CSMC) Central Primary and Secondary School in CIDCO N-7 under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The project was executed under the guidance of CSMC Commissioner and Administrator G Sreekanth. The company completed the work in phases as part of its long-term commitment to educational development. Four classrooms were constructed in 2018 in the first phase, followed by five more in 2022. The groundwork (Bhumipujan) for six additional classrooms and two toilet blocks took place on Apr 9, 2025, and this construction has now been completed.

The building was inaugurated by Additional Municipal Commissioner Ranjit Patil, with Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ankush Pandhare presiding over the function.

Deputy Municipal Commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, Control Officer Ganesh Dandage, Education Officer Bharat Tingote, Programme Officer Dnyandev Sangle, Education Extension Officer Ramnath Thore, Headmaster Shaikh Ahmed Patel, Headmistress Tilottama Mapari, former headmistress Hemlata Bhuyar and others were present. The company’s representatives included executive director Nirmal Jagawat, DGM Praful Talan, CEO Vikram Nagar and Pawan Somani.

Speaking about the project, Patil said, “This project undertaken by Forbes & Company Limited is extremely encouraging. This step is very important for the bright future of the students. As someone who personally studied in a Zilla Parishad school in a rural area, I greatly admire the students studying in municipal schools. Our municipal schools are full, and such partnerships are what make our ‘Smart School to Best School’ project possible,” he concluded.