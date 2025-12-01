 'BJP Hand Behind Rebels': Congress Drops Bombshell As It Expels 10 Candidates In Latur's Nilanga
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'BJP Hand Behind Rebels': Congress Drops Bombshell As It Expels 10 Candidates In Latur's Nilanga

'BJP Hand Behind Rebels': Congress Drops Bombshell As It Expels 10 Candidates In Latur's Nilanga

The disciplinary action was taken on the directive of State Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal, with senior vice-president Adv. Ganesh Patil issuing the expulsion orders, Latur district Congress president Abhay Salunke said

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:08 PM IST
article-image
'BJP Hand Behind Rebels': Congress Drops Bombshell As It Expels 10 Candidates in Latur's Nilanga | Representational Image | File Photo

Latur: The Congress has expelled ten rebel candidates contesting the Nilanga Municipal Council elections as independents in defiance of the party’s official nominees.

The disciplinary action was taken on the directive of State Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal, with senior vice-president Adv. Ganesh Patil issuing the expulsion orders, Latur district Congress president Abhay Salunke said.

According to Salunke, the Congress has fielded 23 candidates for councillor’s posts and one candidate for municipal president, selecting them purely on merit and public connectivity, without any factional influence.

“We are confident that our entire panel, including the presidential candidate, will win with a clear majority,” he said.

FPJ Shorts
Punjab News: 4 Involved In Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Held With Hand Grenade, 2 Pistols
Punjab News: 4 Involved In Gurdaspur Grenade Attack Held With Hand Grenade, 2 Pistols
'Collab We Never Needed': Anuv Jain Brutally Trolled As Musicians Claim He 'Embarrassed' Jacob Collier In Mumbai - Video
'Collab We Never Needed': Anuv Jain Brutally Trolled As Musicians Claim He 'Embarrassed' Jacob Collier In Mumbai - Video
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City’s Air Quality; AQI Now ‘Moderate’
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues 264 Stop-Work Notices As Dust Control Measures Improve City’s Air Quality; AQI Now ‘Moderate’
West Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s Visit | VIDEO
West Bengal News: Tension Outside CEO's Office As BLO Committee Protests During Suvendu Adhikari’s Visit | VIDEO
Read Also
Pune: Valet Assistant Dies After Drunk Techie Rams Car Into Parking Counter At Kalyaninagar...
article-image

However, a group within the party allegedly aligned with a BJP MLA and propped up independent candidates for the president’s post and 10 councillor’s seats, aiming to weaken the Congress and assist the BJP. The city and tehsil Congress committees had demanded immediate expulsion of those openly indulging in rebellion, while a detailed report on those behind the scenes would be submitted after the election, Salunke added.

Taking serious note of the complaint, district observer Balasaheb Deshmukh forwarded the report to the state leadership. Acting on state president Sapkal’s direction, Adv. Ganesh Patil issued expulsion notices to the rebel candidates: Mohammad Pathan (president candidate) and councillor candidates Laxmibai Wanjarwade, Balaji Kamble, Sajid Shaikh, Laxmi Sonkamble, Deepak Chopne, Pawan Potdar, Ranjana Kamble, Shabad Kadri, and Yashoda Kamble.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ward-Level Polls Cancelled Across Three Municipal Councils In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District

Ward-Level Polls Cancelled Across Three Municipal Councils In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Forbes & Company Completes Major CSR Infrastructure Project At CSMC...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Forbes & Company Completes Major CSR Infrastructure Project At CSMC...

After Paithan Road Mass Cutting, Another 150 Trees Are Now At Risk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After Paithan Road Mass Cutting, Another 150 Trees Are Now At Risk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

'BJP Hand Behind Rebels': Congress Drops Bombshell As It Expels 10 Candidates In Latur's Nilanga

'BJP Hand Behind Rebels': Congress Drops Bombshell As It Expels 10 Candidates In Latur's Nilanga

Nanded Honour Killing: Woman Makes Shocking Claims, Says Cops Provoked Brothers To Kill Her Lover In...

Nanded Honour Killing: Woman Makes Shocking Claims, Says Cops Provoked Brothers To Kill Her Lover In...