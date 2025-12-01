 After Paithan Road Mass Cutting, Another 150 Trees Are Now At Risk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAfter Paithan Road Mass Cutting, Another 150 Trees Are Now At Risk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After Paithan Road Mass Cutting, Another 150 Trees Are Now At Risk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The PWD implemented the tender process for the expansion of the Padegaon to Sharnapur road

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, December 01, 2025, 09:13 PM IST
article-image
After Paithan Road Mass Cutting, Another 150 Trees Are Now At Risk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 150 trees will be cut for the expansion of the Padegaon to Sharnapur T-point road. The administration has sought permission from the Vruksha Pradhikaran. Earlier, hundreds of trees were cut down on Paithan Road. Environmentalists said development projects are underway in several cities in the state to provide basic amenities to residents, but trees that have stood for hundreds of years have not been cut down. However, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, trees are being cut for road expansion.

The PWD implemented the tender process for the expansion of the Padegaon to Sharnapur road. However, old banyan trees along the route will have to be cut to widen the road. Permission has been sought from the Vruksha Pradhikaran. The 100-metre stretch will be expanded, for which the government has sanctioned Rs200 crore.

Eco-Needs Foundation director Priyanand Agale said development is necessary, but trees aged around 100 to 150 years must be preserved. He said the trees could be retained by incorporating them into the dividers while creating another lane alongside.

Read Also
Pune: Valet Assistant Dies After Drunk Techie Rams Car Into Parking Counter At Kalyaninagar...
article-image

Vruksha Pradhikaran member secretary Vijay Patil said permission to cut the trees has been sought, but the exact number can be determined only after the area is marked.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Announces Next Lokshahi Din On January 5, 2026; Issues Guidelines For Citizens
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC Announces Next Lokshahi Din On January 5, 2026; Issues Guidelines For Citizens
'Two Zeros Still Make Zero': BJP Mocks Possible Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS Alliance | VIDEO
'Two Zeros Still Make Zero': BJP Mocks Possible Shiv Sena (UBT)–MNS Alliance | VIDEO
CII BIG Picture Summit 2025: I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju Urges Media & Entertainment Industry To Embrace AI, Citing Its ‘Huge’ Impact | VIDEO
CII BIG Picture Summit 2025: I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju Urges Media & Entertainment Industry To Embrace AI, Citing Its ‘Huge’ Impact | VIDEO
Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Lady Love: What's Their Secret To 15 Years Of Happy Marriage
Meet Manoj Bajpayee's Lady Love: What's Their Secret To 15 Years Of Happy Marriage

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

After Paithan Road Mass Cutting, Another 150 Trees Are Now At Risk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

After Paithan Road Mass Cutting, Another 150 Trees Are Now At Risk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

'BJP Hand Behind Rebels': Congress Drops Bombshell As It Expels 10 Candidates In Latur's Nilanga

'BJP Hand Behind Rebels': Congress Drops Bombshell As It Expels 10 Candidates In Latur's Nilanga

Nanded Honour Killing: Woman Makes Shocking Claims, Says Cops Provoked Brothers To Kill Her Lover In...

Nanded Honour Killing: Woman Makes Shocking Claims, Says Cops Provoked Brothers To Kill Her Lover In...

Nanded Honour Killing: Accused Father & Brother Seen Dancing With Daughter's Boyfriend In Old VIDEO

Nanded Honour Killing: Accused Father & Brother Seen Dancing With Daughter's Boyfriend In Old VIDEO

Pune: Udayan Mane To Lead PROP As President; Association Pushes Transparency, Training Upgrades

Pune: Udayan Mane To Lead PROP As President; Association Pushes Transparency, Training Upgrades