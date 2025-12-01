After Paithan Road Mass Cutting, Another 150 Trees Are Now At Risk In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Around 150 trees will be cut for the expansion of the Padegaon to Sharnapur T-point road. The administration has sought permission from the Vruksha Pradhikaran. Earlier, hundreds of trees were cut down on Paithan Road. Environmentalists said development projects are underway in several cities in the state to provide basic amenities to residents, but trees that have stood for hundreds of years have not been cut down. However, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, trees are being cut for road expansion.

The PWD implemented the tender process for the expansion of the Padegaon to Sharnapur road. However, old banyan trees along the route will have to be cut to widen the road. Permission has been sought from the Vruksha Pradhikaran. The 100-metre stretch will be expanded, for which the government has sanctioned Rs200 crore.

Eco-Needs Foundation director Priyanand Agale said development is necessary, but trees aged around 100 to 150 years must be preserved. He said the trees could be retained by incorporating them into the dividers while creating another lane alongside.

Vruksha Pradhikaran member secretary Vijay Patil said permission to cut the trees has been sought, but the exact number can be determined only after the area is marked.