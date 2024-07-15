 'Someone Is Asking For Money In My Name': Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Warns Public Of Impersonation Scam
CP Amitesh Kumar on Monday said that someone is using his name and picture to ask for money

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 04:43 PM IST
article-image
'Someone Is Asking For Money In My Name': Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Warns Public Of Impersonation Scam | ANI Photo

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra's US-based fan, Minoo Vasudevan, recently claimed on social media that a fan page of the actor, run by Aliza and Husna Parveen, allegedly duped her of ₹50 lakh.

Minoo accused the admins of creating fabricated stories about the actor and how his wife, Kiara Advani, poses a threat to Malhotra's life.

The fan also shared that she paid money to get inside information about the actor, claiming she lost a total of ₹50 lakh.

Later, Malhotra issued a statement urging his fans to exercise caution. "If you receive any suspicious requests, report them to the appropriate authorities and avoid spreading false information," he said.

Meanwhile, a similar incident took place in Pune recently, but it doesn't involve any actor—it involves the Police Commissioner himself.

CP Amitesh Kumar on Monday said that someone is using his name and picture to ask for money.

Cautioning the public, Kumar wrote on his WhatsApp status, "Someone is using my DP and asking for money in my name. Please ignore such requests and do not fall prey to such demands."

