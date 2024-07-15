 Pune Dams See Surge In Water Storage After Heavy Rains
Pune Dams See Surge In Water Storage After Heavy Rains

In the past 24 hours, the catchment area has collected 1.45 TMC of water, sufficient to meet Pune's needs for a month

Indu BhagatUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Pune Dams See Surge In Water Storage After Heavy Rains | File Photo

Continuous rainfall in Pune's catchment areas has significantly increased water storage levels. The Khadakwasla dam cluster, which includes Temghar, Varasgaon, Panshet, and Khadakwasla, has accumulated 10.12 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) of water as of 5pm on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, the catchment area has collected 1.45 TMC of water, sufficient to meet Pune's needs for a month. The total storage of 10.12 TMC in the Khadakwasla dam cluster is enough to supply the city for seven and a half months.

Previously, the water storage in the four dams had reduced to 3.50 TMC. However, due to heavy rains on June 2, the storage level in the Khadakwasla Dam project increased to 4.55 TMC. By July 7, the storage level had reached 6.50 TMC. Although the rainfall decreased afterwards, it picked up again on Friday, resulting in a further increase in water storage over the last two days.

As of 5pm on Saturday, the Khadakwasla project had 8.67 TMC of water storage, which increased to 10.12 TMC by Sunday evening. This amount is sufficient to supply the city for seven and a half months.

Comparatively, last year on this date, the water storage in the Khadakwasla Dam project was 8.34 TMC. This year, as of July 14, the storage is 10.12 TMC, which is 1.78 TMC more than last year.

