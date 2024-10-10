Marathwada News: CSMC Fines Hospital for Dumping Biomedical Waste; New Vegetable Market to Come up; MSEDCL Cracks Down on Power Theft And More |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has imposed a fine of Rs25,000 on the G-1 Hospital on Station Road for dumping biomedical garbage on the open space on Wednesday.

CSMC regularly implements a cleanliness drive in the city to create awareness about the clean and green city. The Nagari Mitra squad, sanitary workers and cleaning inspectors make strenuous efforts to keep the city clean. Still, some residents dump the garbage on roads and open spaces. Similarly, a strict watch is kept on the residents dumping garbage in open spaces.

On Wednesday, when the employees of the G1 Hospital on Station Road, dumped biomedical waste including injections, syringe bottles, bandages and other medical waste in an open space, the incident was captured in the Command and Control room in the Smart City office through the CCTV cameras.

The biowaste is hazardous to the health of residents and hence the Nagari Mitra squad chief Pramod Jadhav, and Sanitary Inspector Reema Malke took action against the hospital. A fine of Rs25,000 was imposed and recovered from the hospital administration. The hospital was warned of dumping garbage in the open and the administration assured of proper disposal of the waste.

New Vegetable Market to Come up

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to establish a vegetable market at Mayurnagar – Sudarshannagar, Hudco, N-11, in an open space and construct 140 platforms for the hawkers there.

The hawkers had initiated the vegetable and fruit-selling business in the Hudco area without any permission. CSMC Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth took the initiative and discussed the issue with the hawkers. He assured them that a market would be established in an open space for them and they should take all the legal permission for the business from the corporation.

Accordingly, an open space was identified to establish the market in Hudco. A decision has been taken to construct 108 platforms for vegetable sellers and 32 platforms for fruit sellers. Each platform will be of 2 X 2 metre size, and a total number of 140 such platforms will be constructed. Similarly, space will be provided between two platforms and internal roads, and security walls will also be provided in the market. The entire market will be covered with a tin shed, the sources informed.

The concerned hawkers have been appealed to submit applications for the spaces in the market by Oct 26 to the CSMC by 5pm. The hawkers will have to pay the deposit amount of Rs1.25 lakh to the CSMC’s accounts department. Later, they will be charged Rs50 per day as rent for the first six months in advance, the sources informed.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar regional office launched a drive against power thefts in eight districts of Marathwada coming under the jurisdiction of the office between Apr 1 and Sep 24. During the drive, 2,676 electricity metres were checked, and power thefts in 1,451 metres have been found. The electricity pilferage has been estimated to be Rs10.10 crore, of which MSEDCL has recovered the fine of Rs6.09 crore, and cases have been registered against 65 persons, the office sources said.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, a Rs 2.29-lakh fine has been recovered from 328 consumers, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural, Rs1.50 lakh from 151 consumers, Jalna district, Rs1.52 lakh from 199 consumers, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar circle Rs5.31 lakh from 678 consumers, Beed district Rs59 lakh from 85 consumers, Dharashiv district Rs72 lakh from 115 consumers, Latur district Rs1.48 lakh from 219 consumers, Nanded district Rs88 lakh from 165 consumers, Hingoli district Rs34 lakh from 76 consumers, Parbhani district Rs78 lakh from 113 consumers.

CSMC receives ₹2.77cr grant



The Union Environment Control Board has conducted the Swach Hawa Sarvekshay for the year 2024-25 recently. The 15th Finance Commission gives grants to improve the quality of air in the cities. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar reduced the dust particles from the air by 8% and kept the quality of the air good for 300 days in a year. As a result, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has received grants of Rs2.77 crore.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth, after taking charge, has taken several measures to improve the air quality in the city. Several projects were initiated by the CSMC to improve the air quality. Saplings have been planted in open spaces, between dividers and traffic islands. Fountains have been established and existing ones have been repaired. Vertical gardens have been established on roads and squares. The dumped construction materials have been cleared from open spaces. The roads have been cleaned with sweeping machines and washed. The soil along the roadsides has been cleared. Paver blocks have been installed on the footpaths, due to which the dust particles have been reduced in the air.

The National Clean Air Project (NCAP) Nodal Officer Ravindra Jogdand, City Engineer AB Deshmukh, Chief Garden Officer Vijay Patil, Executive Amol Kulkarni, NCAP advisor Gitanjali Kaushik, Archana Bankar, city coordinator Kiran Jadhav, Chentan Wagh and others have made efforts to achieve the goal.

Read Also Pune Porsche Crash Case: Maharashtra Govt Sacks 2 JJB Members Who Granted Bail To Minor Accused

Issues of sugarcane farm workers will be resolved: Radhakrishnan



“The issues related to the sugarcane farm workers like health, children’s education and migration will be resolved soon,” assured Governor CP Radhakrishnan. He visited Beed district on Wednesday and discussed various issues related to the development of Beed district with the representatives of various political parties, officers and social workers.

Radhakrishnan discussed various issues related to industries, culture, tourism, literature, media and other social issues. He sought information about the expectations and problems faced in the district.

MLA Sandeep Kshirsagar, MLA Namita Mundada, former MLA Syed Salim, former MLA Usha Darade, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade, District Collector Avinash Pathak, ZP CEO Aditya Jivane, SP Avinash Bargal, Resident District Collector Shivkumar Swami and others were present.

The dignitaries present raised the issues of farmers, irrigation backlog, basic amenities, industries, migration of sugarcane farm workers, their health, education of their children and other issues.

They said that workers have to migrate from the district in search of work, and hence, there is a need for large-scale employment generation in the district. They also demanded the resolution of water issues in Beed city, the establishment of a Marathi language university at Ambejogai, better prices for agricultural produce and the resolution of electricity issues.

District Collector Pathak informed about the historical, cultural, physical and industrial facts and the works undertaken by the district administration in the district.