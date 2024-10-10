Aurangabad: Builder Found Murdered with Half-Burnt Body Discovered in Madhya Pradesh Jungle

Kishor Baburao Lohkare (40) |

Sensation prevailed in the Waluj area as the body of a builder and developer from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was found in a jungle in Madhya Pradesh in a half-burnt condition on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Kishor Baburao Lohkare (40), a resident of Kamlapur, Gangapur taluka. Lohkare was missing for the past three weeks. The police opined that the murderers had first killed him and then tried to burn him to destroy the evidence. The Waluj MIDC police are now investigating in this direction.

According to the details, on Sep 17, Lohakare had gone to Mumbai with his driver, Javed Sattar Shaikh, a resident of Kamlapur. He carried a briefcase containing Rs10 lakh cash. On Sep 19, Shaikh alone returned to Kamlapur in the car and gave Rs10 lakh to Lohkare’s wife Asha. He told her that Lohkare stayed in Mumbai due to some personal work.

On Sep 26, Lohkare called his wife Asha on the phone and told her that he was going to Indore from Mumbai. He then told her to give Rs10 lakh to Shaikh and send him to Indore in the car. Shaikh went to Indore and gave Rs10 lakh to Lohkare, and returned to Kamlapur on Sep 27. Lohkare told Asha that he was going to Kolkata, and later, he could not be contacted.

Half burnt body was found in jungle

His friends and relatives searched for him in Madhya Pradesh but could not find him. On Wednesday, his half-burnt body was found in a jungle in Madhya Pradesh near Bijalwada Shivar in Kharegaon district. The body was completely decomposed, and his family members identified his body based on a ring on his finger and body marks. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station while under the guidance of PI Krushna Shinde API Gite, police naik Vinod Nitnavare, Hanuman Thoke, Mahendra Salunke and others are further investigating the case.