Attention Punekars! Fuel Shortage Looms Over Pune As Petroleum Dealers, Transporters Announce Strike From October 15 | PTI File Photo

The Petrol Dealers Association (PDA) in Pune, comprising over 900 dealers and transporters, has announced an indefinite strike from October 15, due to unresolved issues with oil companies regarding unfair tender practices, rampant thefts in fuel transportation, and many other issues. The PDA, in a press release, stated that the strike aims to address several serious concerns, which have been ignored despite multiple representations to the oil companies and authorities. The organisation also stated that they have already informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, local administration, and oil companies about this planned agitation. "Therefore, from October 15, it will be the primary responsibility of the oil companies to ensure that petrol and diesel are delivered to pumps in proper quantity, quality, and on time, to avoid public inconvenience."

In the release, the PDA said that the "oil companies have floated tenders with unviable rates, forcing dealers to sign blank documents/ agreements. Many transporters who accepted these low rates have been involved in thefts, with 65% caught by police while trying to survive in this unfair system." "Oil companies are offering unreasonable rate bands without consulting the stakeholders. The safety of petroleum transportation is being taken for granted, putting the public at risk as companies disregard essential safety protocols," it added. "The association’s repeated representations to curb thefts have been ignored. Over 10 theft cases have been reported in the last two years, with the most recent case a month ago where the Pune Police invoked MCOCA," the PDA further said.

Despite companies investing large sums in theft-proof systems like e-locking and vehicle tracking, thefts continue to occur, said the PDA. "This proves the negligence of company officers monitoring these systems, forcing the police to step in and act in the interest of public safety," it stated, adding that these officers "have been left unpunished, despite their major involvement in undermining the transportation of explosive substances like petrol and diesel." The organisation demanded that these officers be suspended and an investigation be launched against them.

The PDA also demanded the scrapping of the "unviable" tenders and "the publication of new ones with fair rates, viable for the safe transport of hazardous materials like petrol and diesel."