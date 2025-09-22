Nashik Schools Surpass Green Maharashtra Target With 70,000+ Trees Planted |

Under the statewide campaign of the Maharashtra Government, "Green Maharashtra, Prosperous Maharashtra", the government had given the School Education Department an ambitious target of planting a total of 20 lakh trees in the state.

Accordingly, the Education Department of Nashik Zilla Parishad was given a target of planting 70 thousand trees this year. To achieve this target, Bhaskar Kanoj, Education Officer of the Primary Education Department, worked in a planned manner under the guidance of Chief Executive Officer Omkar Pawar.

The planted saplings are geo-tagging on the Mahaforest location, and 110 per cent success has been achieved. Since these trees have been planted in the school premises of the district, the school premises will also be green in the future. The department has also resolved to take care of these trees and make them grow in the future. The Education Department has made a significant contribution to the ‘Green Maharashtra, Prosperous Maharashtra’ campaign by exceeding the expectations of the government.

The Education Department has set the goal of tree plantation at the school level and involved teachers, students, parents and local villagers in this initiative. Native trees have been planted in the school premises as well as in the educational complex area under the “Green Maharashtra, Prosperous Maharashtra” campaign. This initiative will make the school premises greener and attractive. It is believed that students will enjoy tree conservation from childhood, and the future generation will grow up to be more responsible citizens.

The department has also resolved to take care of these trees and make them grow in the coming time. Education Officer Bhaskar Kanoj informed that all the Group Education Officers, Extension Officers, Centre Heads, Teachers and District Nodal Officers Santosh Jhole, Education Extension Officer, Headquarters Nashik, have worked hard in this campaign.

Information about each tree through the ‘Amrit Vriksh’ mobile app..

To make the Green Maharashtra, Prosperous Maharashtra campaign more transparent and effective, the government has created the ‘Amrit Vriksh’ mobile app. Through this app, it is mandatory to upload a photo with a geo-tag of every tree planted by all departments, including the education department.

This will make it clear from the government level to the school level which tree has been planted where and what its condition is. With this app, the growth, maintenance and success figures of trees will be easily visible at every stage. By recording trees digitally, transparency, accountability, and consistent care will be maintained.