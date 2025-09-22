 Jalgaon: ‘Good Universities Build Strong Economies’, Says Collector Ayush Prasad At Startup Event
Vijay PathakUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 08:43 PM IST
Startups are very important to strengthen the economy, and for this, there is a need to create a conducive environment, asserted Jalgaon District Collector Ayush Prasad. He was speaking at a special program titled ‘Startup Dialogue 6.0’ organised on the occasion of the completion of six years of the Centre for Innovation, Incubation and Linkages (KCIIL) initiative of poet Bahinabai Chaudhary, North Maharashtra University. 

District Collector Ayush Prasad said that startups are crucial to meet the need of increasing our productivity increasing the productivity of workers. Startups will play an important role in taking Jalgaon’s economy to 25 billion. 

He said that productive startups are necessary to avoid de-growth and a stagnant economy. “If the university is good, the economy is also strong. Jalgaon University has done excellent work in the field of startups through KCIIL. While saying this, he gave examples of Stanford, Harvard and Bangalore city and said that with the help of the university, businesses like finance consulting can also be started from Jalgaon.” 

In his presidential address, Vice Chancellor Prof. V. L. Maheshwari congratulated the successful journey of six years and said, “The university has so far helped 94 startups and has provided assistance of Rs. 2 crore. Cells have been set up in 200 colleges in three districts under the university, and awareness has been created. Technology, talent and innovation are the three pillars necessary for creating successful industries. If the energy of youth is used for good work, excellent startups can be set up even in rural areas. We will provide all possible support to your ideas through the university,” he assured.

