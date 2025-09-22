Nashik: Chande, Chopra, Karmarkar Win Gold At State Level Table Tennis Meet |

Kushal Chopra of Nashik won the double crown in the men's singles and under-19 boys' category in the Keshika Purkar Maharashtra State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament organised by the District Table Tennis Association and under the auspices of the Maharashtra State Table Tennis Association. In the women's singles, Ananya Chande of TSTTA and Swara Karmarkar of Nashik won the championship in the under-19 girls' category.

In the under-19 girls' category, Nashik's first seed Swara Karmarkar defeated Pune's Naisha Nevaskar 6-11, 11-7, 13-11, 4-11, 11-9, 15-13 in the final to win the championship and win Nashik's first gold medal. In the final round of the under-19 boys' category, Nashik's Kushal Chopra defeated first seed Ishan Khandekar of Pune 6-11, 11-8, 11-8, 7-11, 11-4, 11-8, 4-2 to win the title.

In the women's singles, TSTA's first seed Ananya Chande defeated Nashik's Sayali Vani 11-2, 11-6, 8-11, 13-11, 4-11, 11-4, 4-2 to win the title. In the men's singles, Kushal Chopra, who is the thirteenth seed, defeated TSTTA's Sagar Kasture 12-10, 8-11, 10-12, 11-7, 11-13, 11-5, 11-7, 4-3 to win the title. In this tight match, both players showed their skills and continued their march towards victory till the end. Kushal won the seventh game and sealed the victory. Kushal won the match and won the double crown.

The prize-giving ceremony of the competition was held under the auspicious hands of Olympian Dattu Bhokanal, Nashik Merchants Co-operative Bank Chairman Hemant Dhatrak, former Chairman Sohansheth Bhandari, Director Akash Chhajed and Nashik Gymkhana Secretary Radhesham Mundada.

The winning players were honoured with cash prizes and medals. The introduction was made by Narendra Chhajed. On this occasion, Shekhar Bhandari, Rajesh Bharvirkar, Abhishek Chhajed and others were present on the stage. Mukund Kulkarni, Ajay Kewalramani, Aditya Gogate, Shreyas Mahajan, Milind Joshi and others, parents of the players were present in large numbers for this program.

Competitions for the under-17 and under-15 age groups on Sept 22

The competition for the under-17 and under-15 age groups for boys and girls will start on the 22nd. The competition will continue throughout the day, and renowned players are participating in it. The organisers appealed to sports-loving citizens to definitely enjoy it.