Marathwada Hospital Deaths Protest: Ambadas Danve Takes Center Stage In Nagpur (VIDEO) |

The alarming rise in deaths at government hospitals in Marathwada and other districts has taken center stage at the ongoing winter session in Nagpur.

Opposition parties in Maharashtra are using the platform to protest against the state government and Health Minister Tanaji Sawant, specifically addressing the fatalities in state-run hospitals, with a focus on Marathwada.

With Ambadas Danve, a Member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council representing the Aurangabad-Jalana Local Authorities constituency and the Leader of the Opposition (Council), taking centre stage at the protest, along with Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Vijay Wadettiwar, the opposition is leveraging this platform to voice their concerns and protest against the state government and Health Minister Tanaji Sawant.

हिवाळी अधिवेशन दिवस चौथा



राज्यातील ढासळलेल्या आरोग्यव्यवस्थेवर

स्टेटोस्कोप, मास्क घालून आज विधिमंडळाच्या पायऱ्यांवर महाविकास आघाडीच्या आम्ही आमदारांनी आंदोलन केले. जनतेचं आरोग्य खराब करणाऱ्या सरकारचा आज स्टेथोस्कोप घेऊन तपासणी करण्याची वेळ आज आली आहे अशी भूमिका घेतली.… pic.twitter.com/xKzgAMs88H — Ambadas Danve (@iambadasdanve) December 12, 2023

Death spree in govt hospitals

The protest highlighted deaths in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Chandrapur, and Thane, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's hometown.

Danve emphasised the need to examine the government's handling of health issues, expressing concern about the well-being of the people.

In October, Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College & Hospital in Nanded reported at least 24 deaths, including 12 infants, allegedly due to a shortage of medicines and medical supplies. Additionally, 18 patients succumbed at the Government Medical College & Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, leading to significant political turmoil. In mid-August, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane witnessed around 27 patient deaths in barely 48 hours, triggering a statewide outcry.

Leaders of the Congress-Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party symbolically wore stethoscopes, surgical masks, and oxygen masks, raising slogans outside the Legislature on Tuesday, criticizing Health Minister Tanaji Sawant for the deplorable state of government-run hospitals in Marathwada and the state at large.