Pune: Sassoon General Hospital Grapples With Average Of 18 Daily Deaths; Administration Cites Huge Patient Infolw As Reason | Facebook

In addition to reports of patient deaths in Thane, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Nagpur, and Nanded, it has now been revealed that Pune's Sassoon General Hospital is witnessing an average of 18 daily fatalities.

As per a report by Maharashtra Times, Sassoon faces a formidable challenge as it admits around 1,080 patients daily, with an average of 18 patient deaths. Notably, many patients initially admitted to private hospitals are later transferred to Sassoon due to their critical conditions or the escalating bills at private hospitals, resulting in recorded deaths occurring at Sassoon Hospital, according to the hospital administration.

Even the state government in the Bombay High Court has flagged the reasons behind the deaths as heavy inflow of patients, referral from private and smaller hospitals and patients being brought in extremely critical condition. However, the court said the state can't escape its responsibility.

Extended waiting times for treatment

The report also highlights that the hospital administration has voiced concerns over the hospital's ability to cope with the rising patient numbers. The population growth in the city and district has outpaced the expansion of government hospitals, leaving Sassoon with insufficient facilities and staff to meet the increasing demand for healthcare services. Consequently, extended waiting times for treatment have become the norm across all departments.

Sassoon Hospital serves not only Pune city and district but also receives patients from Sangli, Satara, Solapur, and various other regions within the state. Doctors at the hospital have reported an overwhelming surge in their workload, underscoring the urgent need for additional resources and support.

Deaths in public hospitals within the state

Currently, there is a significant outcry in Maharashtra regarding fatalities occurring in public hospitals within the state. According to officials, 31 patients, including many infants, died at the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in 48 hours since September 30, while the death of 18 patients was recorded at the Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, earlier known as Aurangabad, between October 2 and 3.