Maharashtra: Shiv Sena MP Booked Under Atrocities Act For Making Dean Clean Toilet Amid Row Over Nanded Hospital Deaths

Mumbai: A first information report (FIR) has been lodged against Shiv Sena MP from Nanded Hemant Patil under several sections of the Atrocities Act for making Nanded Hospital Dean clean toilet.

Nanded Rural police registered FIR against Patil on Wednesday morning for making Dr Shyamrao Wakode, the acting dean of the Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital at Nande, clean a toilet. Patil allegedly forced the dean to clean the toilets on Tuesday after 31 deaths were reported at the hospital.

Hemant Patil's case proceedings

Patil was booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under charges of criminal intimidation and defamation, among others, the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, a police officer said. His statement will now be recorded and the case shall proceed accordingly, the officer added.

Hemant Patil booked under various IPC sections

Patil has been booked under IPC sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 500 (punishment for defamation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention). He was also booked under sections 3(1)(s), 3(1)(r), 3(1)(u), 3(1)(m), and 3(2)(va) of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Section 4 of the Maharashtra Medicare Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss to Property) Act, 2010, the police officer said.

While reacting to the development Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sudhama Andhare said that looking at the sections he has been booked under, the MP should have been arrested immediately since some of the sections indicate non-bailable offenses.

