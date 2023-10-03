Nanded Hospital Tragedy: Shiv Sena MP From Shinde Faction Makes Dean Clean 'Filthy' Toilet; Video Emerges

A day following a tragic incident in which 31 individuals, including 16 infants, lost their lives at a government hospital in Maharashtra's Nanded within a 24-hour period, a Member of Parliament from Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, took an extreme step.

Hemant Patil, the MP representing the neighboring Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency, visited the Shanakarrao Chavan Medical College and Hospital on Tuesday. Upon encountering an unsanitary restroom, Patil asked the hospital's Dean, Shyamrao Wakode, to personally clean it. The incident was captured on video, depicting Dean Wakode using a wiper while Patil assisted by spraying water into the toilet.

#Hingoli MP Hemant Patil got the dirty toilet of the hospital cleaned by Dr. Shyamrao Wakode, the dean of the hospital in Nanded where the patients died.#Nanded pic.twitter.com/PMyfr0P88s — Amit Sahu🇮🇳 (@amitsahujourno) October 3, 2023

On Monday, Dr. Wakode, the Dean of Doctor Shanakarrao Chavan Hospital in Nanded, initially reported that within a 24-hour period, six male and six female newborns had tragically passed away. Additionally, he mentioned that 12 adults had succumbed to various conditions, such as snake bites, among others. Subsequently, the death toll increased to 31, with seven more individuals, including four infants, reportedly losing their lives.

The hospital authorities attributed these deaths to shortage of necessary medicines and lack of staff employed at the premises.

