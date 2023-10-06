Pune: Dengue Is A Man-made Disease, Says PMC As Cases Surge | ANI

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has reported a total of 70 confirmed dengue cases in September, along with 683 suspected cases, marking the highest number of dengue cases recorded in a single month this year.

Addressing concerns about this surge, Dr Suryakant Devkar, the assistant health officer of the PMC, explained, "There is no need to worry as dengue cases tend to be more prevalent during the months of September and October." He attributed the increase in cases to water stagnation in many parts of the city due to intermittent rain over the past few weeks.

"Dengue is a completely man-made disease," Devkar said, emphasising the importance of citizens taking necessary precautions to prevent dengue. These precautions include ensuring that water does not accumulate on rooftops, under flower pots, in refrigerator drip trays, inside idle vehicle tires, or even in bottle caps.

Devkar added that the PMC is actively creating awareness in schools and societies and is reducing breeding sites through fumigation and fogging. However, he stressed that the effectiveness of these efforts depends on the active participation of the people.

Furthermore, he said that the establishments that fail to implement preventive measures to control the spread of the disease are facing repercussions, with the PMC collecting ₹2.5 lakh in fines thus far.

NIV Survey: Over 85% participants exposed to dengue

A study conducted by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) has revealed a significant increase in dengue virus transmission intensity in Pune over the past decade. The research suggests that by 2019, more than 85% of the participants in the study had been exposed to the dengue virus, making a strong case for considering the introduction of a dengue vaccine. The study's findings also underscore the importance of conducting repeated serosurveys in various regions to assess the population's readiness for dengue vaccination.

Notably, the research showed a substantial increase in dengue IgG seroprevalence from 62.9% in 2009 to 88.4% in 2019. The highest seroprevalence was observed in Nagar Road (97.5%), while the lowest was in Ghole Road (68.9%). Wards like Aundh, Kasba Peth, Sahakar Nagar, Sangamwadi, Karve Nagar, and Hadapsar had seroprevalence rates above 85%. The age-stratified analysis demonstrated a rise in seropositivity from 70.1% in the 0–9 years age group to 85% in the 10–19 years group.

