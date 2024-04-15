Marathwada: Drought-Like Situation In 25 Revenue Circles In Nanded

Drought Ahead? Groundwater Level Falls In All Marathwada Districts Except Nanded |

The Nanded district is facing the drought-like situation in the middle of the month of April. A total of 25 revenue circles in the district are facing severe drought situations due to the lack of enough water. The Monsoon rains during June and September 2023 was only 75% as compared to the average rainfall of the district. Hence, these 25 circles were declared as drought-prone areas.

Since the first phase of the monsoon, the district has received more than average rainfall, but it is inadequate to quench the thirst of the entire district. Hence, the government has announced special provision for the district.

The sub-committee of the state cabinet has declared 40 talukas in the state as drought-prone and has implemented special measures to tackle the situations. The government has announced 1,021 revenue circles drought-prone, of which, 25 are in Nanded district. After the announcement, special measures and provisions have been implemented for these circles, which included relaxation in the land revenue, restructuring of the government loans, ban on the loan recovery related to agriculture, 33.5% concession on the electricity used on agriculture pumps, concession in the fees of the college students, increase in the works to be undertaken under the employment guarantee scheme, deploy tankers for the management of supplying drinking water and others.

These 25 revenue circles in the Nanded district are:

Himayatnagar taluka – Hadgaon, Sarsam, Javalgaon

Hadgaon taluka – Pimparkhed, Nivgha

Kandhar taluka – Kurula, Pulval, Osmannagar, Barul, Pethwadaj

Loha taluka – Sonkhed, Kapsi, Kalambar

Mukhed taluka – Mukhed, Mukrambad, Jamb

Deglur taluka – Hanegaon

Naigaon taluk – Kuntur, Barbada, Naigaon

Nanded taluka – Vazirabad, Tuppa, Vasarni, Vishnupuri, Taroda and others