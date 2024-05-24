Marathwada Crime: 3 Held for Bribery in Beed, 6 Missing in Waluj, Man Kills Wife Over Suspected Affair, and More

Marathwada Crime: 3 Held for Taking Bribe in Beed, 6 Missing in Waluj, |

The Beed Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) arrested assistant town planner, engineer and a private agent for taking a bribe of ₹15,000 in Beed on Wednesday. The arrested assistant town planner has been identified as Prashant Shivaji Dongre (29), engineer Nilesh Sopan Pawa, and a private agent Shaikh Nehal Shaikh Abdul Gani.

The complainant wanted to take the non-agriculture permit for his land in Yalambghat Shivar. He had made an online application for it on the BPMS Portal through engineer Niliesh Pawar. Nilesh then demanded ₹30,000 for the work on April 2 for the assistant and acting town planner Dongre. After the negotiation, a deal was fixed at ₹15,000 from them.

Nilesh asked the complainant to give the amount to Shaikh Nehal on Wednesday. ACB squad deputy superintendent Shankar Shinde, inspector Gulab Bachewad and others laid a trap and arrested Dongre, Nehal and Nilesh Pawar in the bribery case.

4 women, 2 men reported missing in Waluj

Six persons including four women and two men were reported missing in the Waluj area in different incidents.

Bharti Yogesh Surase (25), a resident of Jogeshwari had gone out at a tailoring shop on May 9, but did not return back. Her family members and relatives searched for her everywhere but could not find her. Similarly, Pratiksha Bhanudas Sarode is missing from Teesgaon from May 13, Alka Sanjay Bhujang (38) from Teesgaon from May19 and Payal Sandeep Chandaliya (21) from Bajajnagar since May 21.

Moreover, Lakhan Bhagwan Mudiraj (35) is missing from Itawa from May 2 and Sandeep Shivaji Dole (35) from Indraprast Coloy Bajajnagar from May 14. The increased complaints of missing persons have raised concerns of the residents. All the missing cases have been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station and the police have launched a massive search operation for the missing people.

Read Also Maharashtra: 15 Cases Lodged In Connection With Illegal Hoardings In Latur

Man kills wife over suspicion of affair

A man strangulated his wife to death over the suspicion of her extra-marital affair at Ranjangaon Shenpunji on Thursday. The incident created a sensation in the entire Waluj area and the accused has been absconding since then. The accused has been identified as Subhash Ganesh Raut.

According to the complaint lodged by Haridas Uttamrao Ubale (30, Masanpur, Bhakardan, Jalna), his niece Jyoti Santosh More was married to Subhash Raut ten years back. They have a seven years old girl Sakshi and a five years old son Pawan. Subhash is a habitual drunkard and often used to harass Jyoti by beating her. She had complained to her uncle Ubale about the torture by her husband on several occasions. However, Ubale always convinced her and advised her not to quarrel with her husband.

Subhash, however, suspected that she had an affair with someone and frequently used to quarrel with her over this reason.

Around one month back, Subhash and Jyoti came to Ranjangaon Shenpunji for find some work. They had left their children with Jyoti’s Parents at Bhokardan. They lived in a rented house in Ranjangaon. However, Subhash started torturing her physically and mentally. On Wednesday night, they had a quarrel and Subhash in an inebriated condition strangulated her to death. The incident came to the fore next morning. Subhash has been absconding since then. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station. The police have launched a massive manhunt for the accused. PSI Ashok Ingole is further investigating the case.

Man Stealing Tempo Handed Over to Police

A thief stole a tempo in the Waluj MIDC area and met with an accident while escaping on Wednesday. The owner and the driver of the tempo, while searching for the vehicle, found it and handed the thief over to the police.

According to details, a tempo (MH04 CA 8784) belonging to Narode Transport Company was parked near the gate of Varroc Company in the Waluj MIDC area. On May 22, an unidentified person stole the tempo. However, a GPRS system was installed in the vehicle. The owner, Santosh Narode, and the driver, Amin Shaikh, traced the tempo and found its location in Ranjangaon Phata.

The thief, while escaping with the stolen tempo, crashed into another vehicle, and nearby residents thrashed the tempo driver. Narode and Amin reached the spot and found their tempo. They then took the tempo and the thief to the Waluj MIDC police station. During interrogation, the thief identified himself as Gajanan Bhaskar Auti (24, Pimpalwadi Prachi, Paithan) and confessed to stealing the tempo. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.