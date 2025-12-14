'Marathi Prime Minister Likely': Ex-Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan Claims Leadership Shift In India, Says Political Chaos Will Ensue When Epstein Files Release | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Speaking to a gathering in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan hinted that India may soon witness a major political shake-up, which could result in a ‘Marathi Manus’ becoming Prime Minister. Chavan had earlier tweeted a similar statement on X (formerly Twitter). Explaining the context of his remarks, Chavan said that the much-awaited disclosure of the Epstein files in the United States could trigger political turmoil in India as well, potentially leading to a change in leadership.

Chavan officially launched the book ‘Jana Gana Mana’, written by senior social worker Manav Kamble, in Chinchwad on Saturday. Prof. Subhash Ware, Chandrakant Salskar, Vishwambhar Choudhari, Adv. Asim Sarode, Nitin Pawar, and Maruti Bhapkar were present at the event, where Chavan delivered his address.

Speaking at the event, former CM Chavan said, “The American Congress passed a law on 19th November, and according to that law, data will be published on 19th December. As per the law, a secret video recording gathered by an Israeli intelligence agent in his home in America, using hidden cameras, contains photographs and videos of many political leaders. Some of these names have already surfaced on social media."

Chavan added, "The American Congress will release these photographs and videos on 19th December. Around 75,000 photographs and 20,000 emails related to this matter have now come to light. A major political earthquake could occur after the American institution publishes all this information, and subsequently, a Marathi person could become the Prime Minister of our country.”

What Did Chavan Mean By His Statement?

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan was indirectly referring to what are popularly known as the “Epstein files” while making his remarks. Jeffrey Epstein was a US financier who died in jail in 2019 while facing charges related to sex trafficking. Over the years, US courts and investigative agencies have gathered large volumes of documents, emails, photographs, and testimonies linked to Epstein and his associates. Some of these records are subject to court orders and US laws that mandate their gradual public disclosure.

When Chavan mentioned a US law passed in November and a scheduled release of data in December, he was alluding to these court-mandated disclosures. He suggested that the material allegedly contains compromising information about influential political figures from different countries, which could lead to political instability once made public. His reference to intelligence agencies, hidden cameras, and large volumes of photos and emails reflects widely circulated claims and speculation surrounding the Epstein case, though not all such claims are officially verified.

Chavan’s broader point was political, where he argued that if global leaders are implicated, it could trigger international political repercussions, including in India. According to him, such upheaval might weaken existing leadership structures and create an opening for a major political change, which he speculated could result in a Marathi leader becoming Prime Minister. His statements are political interpretations and speculation, not a confirmation of any outcomes.

Meanwhile, Chavan had tweeted this a while back, and at that time, many of the netizens criticised him. Meanwhile, he explained the context of this on Saturday, where he made clear that the Marathi person becoming a PM will be from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “We don't have a majority in the centre. So even if the change in leadership happens, the new PM will be from the BJP itself.”

‘CM Fadnavis Should Stop Hiding Behind Others’

Meanwhile, speaking to the media afterwards, Congress leader Chavan said, “There are different rules for the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. There is a tradition in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should show magnanimity. He should give the Leader of the Opposition the post. The Opposition party’s chance to become the voice of the people is being snatched away. This is extremely unfortunate. The Chief Minister should not hide behind the Assembly Speaker or the Legislative Council Chairman. All the authority rests with the Chief Minister.”

The leader of the opposition is currently vacant in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, as none of the opposition parties have the required number of seats. So speaking on this, he continued criticising the CM, saying, “He is the man in charge. What he says will happen. Therefore, he should stop the other theatrics. If he intends to appoint a Leader of the Opposition, he should do it immediately. If he does not intend to, he should clearly state he wants to rule the state as he wishes.”

Further urging Fadnavis for action, Chavan said, “Vishwambhar Choudhari said that a country can have only one national anthem. However, the BJP President talks about declaring ‘Vande Mataram’ as the national anthem. Let the State Home Minister and Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, file a case against him and show it. Currently, whatever happens, only one sentence is spoken: ‘Hindu khatre me hai’ (Hindus are in danger). This means Hindus are in danger during the BJP’s time, but they were safe during the Congress’s time. The RSS praises Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was originally from the Congress. If he had been made the prime minister, the ban on the RSS would have been lifted. Nehru lifted that ban. That was the biggest mistake of his life.”

‘Attempt to Kill the Soul of the Constitution’

Chavan further said, “We all pat ourselves on the back for being the world’s largest democracy. However, the soul of that constitution has been killed. The BJP government has only retained its structure. The Congress had taken India to a certain height by following the path based on the goals Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had set while writing the Constitution. Efforts are now underway to destroy that very Constitution.”

“The government is trying to hand over the country to a few capitalists just so their profit can increase. The public is being crushed. The government is trying to introduce an alternative national anthem. However, no one can erase the ‘Jana Gana Mana’ from the hearts of the people. This battle must be fought by embracing the idea of equality. Attacks are being launched on activists who speak up,” Chavan concluded.