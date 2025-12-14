Pune Book Festival 2025 Inaugurated At Fergusson College; Record Book Sales Reported On Day One | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Book Festival 2025 was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, and Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister, Chandrakant Patil, on Sunday evening at Fergusson College. The organisers claimed that this year, a record number of books were sold on the very first day of the festival. During the inauguration, Mohol said that this festival is cultivating a love of reading among citizens, and initiatives like this should reach rural areas in the future.

The number of visitors to the Pune Book Festival is increasing every year. The Pune Book Festival has been organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) under the Union Ministry of Education. The festival is being held at Fergusson College in Pune from 13th to 21st December.

At the inauguration, the Vice-Chancellor of Savitribai Phule Pune University, Dr Suresh Gosavi, and the Chairman of the National Book Trust, Milind Marathe, along with other dignitaries, were present.

Pune Book Festival 2025 Inaugurated At Fergusson College; Record Book Sales Reported On Day One | Anand Chaini

Speaking in his keynote address, Union Minister Mohol said, “The organisation of the Pune Book Festival is not limited to just book sales but also includes seminars that foster scholarly and ideological churning. Because of this, it is known as a festival of Indian thought, dialogue, and culture. Books in various languages from India and abroad are available here, which signifies Pune’s recognition as a city that is a focal point of literature, art, and culture. The festival is seen as a platform to enrich the reading culture and has created affection in the hearts of Pune residents.”

He further stated that this festival has worked towards the preservation of all Indian languages, including the classical Marathi language, providing a platform for emerging writers and inculcating a reading culture across all age groups. Union Minister Muralidhar Mohol expressed the view that Pune is a city of knowledge, thought, and cultural tradition, and the people of Pune have wholeheartedly embraced this reading festival, which is fitting for this tradition.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil said that it is the demand of all of us that Pune should become the ‘Book Capital’. The Book Capital for the year 2026 has been declared. Therefore, to make Pune the ‘World Book Capital’ in 2027, the people of Pune must visit the festival in large numbers and purchase books over the next eight days. Minister Patil appealed that there is a plan to make the next Pune Book Festival a global-level book festival, and for that, collective efforts are needed.

Milind Marathe said that the ‘feast of books’ has begun today on the occasion of the Pune Book Festival. It is a very positive aspect that senior litterateur Vishwas Patil was present for the inauguration of this festival. Pune city will be recognised as the ‘City of Books’.

Giving more information about the festival, he mentioned that it is adorned with diversity, including a Children’s Corner, Pune Literature Festival, Food Court, and Cultural Festival. Along with Pune, the Nagpur Book Festival is also becoming popular in Maharashtra. This year, two book festivals are being organised in Maharashtra. The book festival has played a major role in enriching the reading movement. Marathe appealed to everyone to participate in the Pune Book Festival in large numbers and take advantage of it. Milind Kulkarni anchored the event, and Prof. Katikar proposed the vote of thanks.