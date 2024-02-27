 Maratha Stir: ₹25 Crore Transaction Disruption In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Internet Services Temporarily Halted
Online and other internet-related transactions, estimated to be ₹25 crore, were impeded in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, February 27, 2024, 03:12 PM IST
article-image
Maratha Stir: ₹25 Crore Transaction Disruption In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar; Internet Services Temporarily Halted | PTI Photo

As a result of the ongoing Maratha reservation stir, financial transactions worth ₹25 crore were hindered in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday.

The Maratha agitation took a violent turn as protesters set a public transport bus ablaze at Tirthpuri in the Jalna district on Monday. As a precautionary measure, internet services in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Beed districts were suspended on Monday between 10am and 5pm.

According to orders from the home department, internet services were temporarily suspended on Monday to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain peace.

Given the preference for digital payment methods in today's transactions, the financial activities were restricted to cash only. Bank officials claimed that transactions exceeding ₹25 crore were affected on Monday, impacting industries and businesses.

Similarly, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) suspended bus services to various destinations from the depots of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The abrupt halt inconvenienced passengers who had to cancel their travel plans despite being at the bus stands.

Following the bus burning incident in Jalna, the MSRTC administration decided to halt bus services in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar at 9am. Trips for 539 buses in the depots were suspended between 9am to 11am, with short-distance buses resuming at 11am, according to sources.

