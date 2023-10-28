Maratha Reservation: Elderly Man Dies After Jumping Into Indrayani River In Alandi; Suicide Note Found

Maratha Reservation: Elderly Man Dies After Jumping Into Indrayani River; Suicide Note Found |

An elderly man, identified as Venkat Dhopre, resident of Narhe Ambegaon, tragically took his own life by jumping into the Indrayani River in Alandi. The incident occurred due to his deep despair over the lack of reservation for the Maratha community and his son not being able to secure a job on compassionate grounds.

As per the information received, Dhopre left his residence in Narhe Ambegaon at 11am on Friday to visit the temple town of Alandi. He left a suicide note at his home, which was discovered later. The note explained his decision to end his life.

While searching for Dhopre in Alandi, authorities found his belongings, including his bag and mobile phone, near the embankment of the Indrayani River. A search operation was initiated by the police and NDRF, eventually leading to the discovery of his lifeless body. It is suspected that, despite knowing how to swim, Dhopre intentionally tied his hands before plunging into the river.

Further details are expected to be revealed in the post-mortem report.

