Maratha Reservation: 22-Year-Old Ends Life By Hanging in Pune's Alandi, Blames Govt's Functioning In Suicide Note

Maratha Reservation: 21-Year-Old Ends Life By Hanging in Pune's Alandi, Blames Govt's Functioning In Suicide Note |

A 22-year-old youth from Pune's Alandi took his own life by hanging at his shop, citing the absence of reservation for the Maratha community as the reason for his extreme step. The youth, identified as Siddhesh Satyawan Berge, was a vocal advocate for the Maratha reservation and had actively participated in various protests and marches. However, the lack of progress on this issue led him to end his life at his shop.

A suicide note was discovered alongside his lifeless body. In the note, Berge expressed the reason for taking this drastic action. He wrote, "I am not taking my life due to any personal problem. I am doing this due to the government's functioning. My wish is that the Maratha community should receive reservation, and I am taking my life for this cause. I am not blaming anyone. I am taking this step for my Maratha brothers (sic)."

Earlier, the data collected by the state government indicated that 19 Marathas had taken their own lives within a 12-day span from October 20 to November 1, during a period marked by violent protests related to the reservation issue. Most of these cases occurred in Marathwada, the epicenter of the protests, with individuals from various age groups, including a 17-year-old girl, tragically choosing to end their lives in response to the reservation dispute.