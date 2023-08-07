Manipur Violence: NCP's Sharad Pawar Faction Holds Protest In Delhi's Jantar Mantar |

The Pune Unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) organized a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against the escalating violence faced by women in Manipur.



In a previous incident, when the Prime Minister was in Pune to receive an award, the Pune Unit of NCP protested demanding justice for Manipur. However, the demonstrators were thwarted by the police and prevented from presenting their demands directly to Narendra Modi.



Led by Prashant Jagtap, the City President of Pune NCP, the protesters gathered in large numbers to raise their voices against the wrongdoings and violence faced by the women of Manipur. Speaking about the cause, Jagtap asserted that the people of this country will not condone such injustices.



During the protest, slogans like 'Dhikar Aso Dhikar Aso' and 'Man ki Nahi Manipur ki Baat Karo' echoed through the surroundings of Jantar Mantar, reflecting the growing demand for attention to the plight of Manipuri women.



Prominent political figures, including MP Supriya Sule, MP Mohamad Faizal, MP Faujia Khan, Dheeraj Sharma, Sushma Satpute, Kishor Kamble, Deepak Kamthe, Javed Inamdar, Ajinkya Palkar, Udya Mahale, Vandana Modak, and Anita Pawar, joined the protest along with several other office bearers.



Manipur had been on the boil for the last three months after ethnic clashes broke out between two tribal communities Meities and Kukis, when the Manipur High Court asked the state government to consider adding one of the communities to the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Additionally, the incident in a village in Kangpokpi district, captured in a 26-second video, caused nationwide outrage and surfaced after the internet ban was lifted. Ethnic violence erupted in India's northeastern state on May 3, resulting in over 160 fatalities and several injuries. The 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organized in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

