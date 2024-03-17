 Man Attempts Suicide Due To Harassment By Private Moneylenders In Satara District
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMan Attempts Suicide Due To Harassment By Private Moneylenders In Satara District

Man Attempts Suicide Due To Harassment By Private Moneylenders In Satara District

There is a growing demand to crack down on private moneylending in Satara district. Former District Police Chief Sandip Patil and Abhinav Deshmukh took stringent measures against private moneylenders in the past, booking several. However, private moneylenders have resurfaced, prompting calls for timely action by the Satara district police to curb their activities and ensure justice for victims.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Sunday, March 17, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Man Attempts Suicide Due To Harassment By Private Moneylenders In Satara District |

Fed up with the troubles caused by a private moneylender in Satara, a man attempted suicide by drinking poison, an official said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against two individuals, Sagar Dayal and Abhijit Ghadge, at the Satara city police station based on the victim's complaint.

The victim, Amit Anil Yadav, aged 30, from Ras-Songaon, Satara, borrowed Rs 1 lakh for his father's treatment at fifteen percent interest per month through an acquaintance. Despite repaying ₹1.8 lakh, the suspects continued to demand an additional ₹1.15 lakh, threatening Yadav with dire consequences. Fearing for his life, Yadav attempted suicide and lodged a complaint with the police during his treatment.

Read Also
VIDEO: Man With Criminal Record Shot And Hacked To Death By Eight Assailants In Pune's Indapur
article-image

Growing calls for action

There is a growing demand to crack down on private moneylending in Satara district. Former District Police Chief Sandip Patil and Abhinav Deshmukh took stringent measures against private moneylenders in the past, booking several. However, private moneylenders have resurfaced, prompting calls for timely action by the Satara district police to curb their activities and ensure justice for victims.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Man Attempts Suicide Due To Harassment By Private Moneylenders In Satara District

Man Attempts Suicide Due To Harassment By Private Moneylenders In Satara District

Exploring Hidden Treasures Of Nashik: Rajdher Fort

Exploring Hidden Treasures Of Nashik: Rajdher Fort

Nashik: Mismanagement In Electricity Billing Plagues Rural Nashik, Consumers Suffer

Nashik: Mismanagement In Electricity Billing Plagues Rural Nashik, Consumers Suffer

PHOTOS: Chandrakant Patil Vows To Secure Baramati Victory In Lok Sabha Elections

PHOTOS: Chandrakant Patil Vows To Secure Baramati Victory In Lok Sabha Elections

Nashik: Government's Diversion Scheme Faces Opposition Amidst Calls For Land Return

Nashik: Government's Diversion Scheme Faces Opposition Amidst Calls For Land Return