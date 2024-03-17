Man Attempts Suicide Due To Harassment By Private Moneylenders In Satara District |

Fed up with the troubles caused by a private moneylender in Satara, a man attempted suicide by drinking poison, an official said on Sunday.

A case has been registered against two individuals, Sagar Dayal and Abhijit Ghadge, at the Satara city police station based on the victim's complaint.

The victim, Amit Anil Yadav, aged 30, from Ras-Songaon, Satara, borrowed Rs 1 lakh for his father's treatment at fifteen percent interest per month through an acquaintance. Despite repaying ₹1.8 lakh, the suspects continued to demand an additional ₹1.15 lakh, threatening Yadav with dire consequences. Fearing for his life, Yadav attempted suicide and lodged a complaint with the police during his treatment.

Growing calls for action

There is a growing demand to crack down on private moneylending in Satara district. Former District Police Chief Sandip Patil and Abhinav Deshmukh took stringent measures against private moneylenders in the past, booking several. However, private moneylenders have resurfaced, prompting calls for timely action by the Satara district police to curb their activities and ensure justice for victims.