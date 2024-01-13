Makar Sankranti 2024: MSEDCL Urges Caution While Flying Kites; Helplines For Injured Birds Launched - Here's All You Need To Know | Anand Chaini

As Makar Sankranti approaches, the markets in Pune are brimming with vibrant energy. Shopkeepers are experiencing a surge in demand for a variety of colourful kites and manjas (strings). Amidst this festive atmosphere, Sarvajeev Mangal Pratishthan has taken a compassionate initiative by launching helplines to rescue injured birds and animals entangled in the manjas.

Dr Kalyan Gangwal, founder president of the organisation, expressed concern over the use of Chinese and nylon manjas, which are banned and have led to fatalities in recent years. He emphasised the need for legal action against those found using these dangerous strings, citing provisions for imprisonment and fines. Dr Gangwal called for strict measures against Chinese manja sellers and urged the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to look into the matter.

"Many birds, including pigeons, crows, owls, parrots, and butterflies, fall victim to these hazardous manjas. Sarvajeev Mangal Pratishthan has been actively involved in rescuing injured birds for the past 20 years, saving nearly 2,500 birds in the last eight years alone. This year, the organisation will operate with one ambulance, a veterinary doctor, and dedicated workers for a month to carry out rescue operations. For reporting injured birds, individuals can contact Kalyan Gangwal (9823017343), Sunil Pardeshi (9823209184), Gaurav Gade (7030285520), or Rescue Wildlife (9172511100)," he said.

"Besides, when people traditionally fly kites at Vetal Tekdi, Taljai Tekdi, Hanuman Tekdi, and other places in the city, manjas often get stuck on trees. In an effort to encourage cleanliness and safety, the organisation announced a reward of ₹500 for those who collect and bring these manjas to them," he added.

MSEDCL Urges Caution While Flying Kites

Amidst the revelry of flying kites, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has issued a message, urging people to exercise caution around high and low-voltage power lines, transformers, feeder pillars, and other electrical equipment in public areas. There is a high possibility that kites or manjas may get entangled in this equipment.

The MSEDCL emphasised the potential risk, stating, "As the manja is coated with fine metal dust, there is a possibility of contact with electricity, so do not remove the kite stuck on the electric wires." The advisory highlighted the importance of celebrating in safe and open grounds, avoiding areas with various power distribution systems, especially for children and youths. Parents are urged to guide children on flying kites safely.

In case of any emergencies or accidents, citizens have been asked to contact the toll-free numbers 1912, 18002123435, or 18002333435 for immediate assistance.