Major Reshuffle In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City Police Ahead Of General Elections: Seven PIs And 26 PSIs Transferred

Ahead of the upcoming general elections, a major reshuffle was done in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city police department.

The transfer orders of seven Police Inspectors(PI) and 26 Police Sub-Inspectors(PSIs) were received from the Director General of the Police office to the city police commissionerate on Monday evening.

The election commission had asked for the list of the PIs and PSIs eligible for transfers. Accordingly, the commissionerate sent a list of seven PIs and 26 PSIs. On Monday, the orders of their transfers were received.

List of officers

The PIs including Amrapali Tayade, Ganesh Tathe, Sushil Jumde and Ashok Giri have been transferred to Nashik. Similarly, Cyber Police Station PI Geeta Bagwade and Dilip Gangurde have been transferred to Pune. Similarly, Waluj police station PI Avinash Aghav has been transferred to the Police Training Centre at Jalna.

The new PIs coming to the city will be Pawan Chaudhary, Tushar Adhav, Santosh Kasbe, Sandeep Bhosale, Gajanan Kalyankar, Dadasaheb Chudappa, Sunil Mane, Rajendra Sahane, Suraj Bandgar, Mangesh Jagtap, Jaywant Rajurkar and Somnath Jadhav.

As per the order issued by the Director General of Police Sanjeevkumar Singhal, the transferred officers including the 26 PSIs should relieve from the present position and join the given posting immediately.