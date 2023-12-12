Mahesh Landge Meets Devendra Fadnavis With Demand For Burns Facility In Pimpri-Chinchwad | @maheshklandge

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, announcing that he had presented a demand letter to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, urging immediate action for establishing a burns facility in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

This action followed Landge's emphasis on the urgent need for a dedicated burns facility in the industrial city during his address at the ongoing state legislature's winter session on Monday. He drew attention to a tragic fire incident at a candle manufacturing unit in Talawade, expressing concern over the loss of lives, particularly among women workers. While acknowledging the government's swift response in aiding affected families, Landge highlighted Pimpri-Chinchwad's expanding population, now exceeding 30 lakh and pressed for the establishment of a dedicated burns facility in response to this growth.

"I join other local representatives in urging the state government to instruct the PCMC Commissioner to prioritise the establishment of this crucial healthcare facility," Landge asserted, underscoring the critical necessity for a burns hospital in the region.

He further mentioned that plans were in place to set up a burns ward at the municipal hospital in Thergaon. However, due to the pandemic, the hospital was dedicated entirely to COVID-19 patients. Subsequently, the administration neglected the establishment of the burns ward, he added.