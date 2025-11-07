Mahayuti May Have Friendly Contest In Pimpri-Chinchwad, Announces Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil paid a visit to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) building on Friday and took a review of various developmental works. Speaking to the reporters in the city, Patil spoke about the upcoming local body elections in Maharashtra and said that possibly, a hybrid alliance might contest in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Speaking to reporters, Patil said, “The PCMC elections should be contested as the Mahayuti. If that is not possible, the election will be fought as a hybrid alliance. Alliances will be formed in the wards where an agreement is reached within the Mahayuti. In the wards where an alliance is not formed, there will be a friendly contest.”

Chandrakant Patil began his tour of all three assembly constituencies in Pimpri-Chinchwad city on Friday in the context of the upcoming elections. He reviewed the functioning of the PCMC. BJP Pimpri-Chinchwad City President Shatrughna Kate, Chinchwad MLA Shankar Jagtap, Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, MLC Uma Khapre, ex-MLA Ashwini Jagtap, ex-PCMC Mayor Nitin Kalje, and ex-Mayor Rahul Jadhav were present on the occasion.

Chandrakant Patil said that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis travelled across the state, dedicating an hour to review the situation in each district. In those reviews, he instructed that elections should ideally be contested as the Mahayuti. If not as the Mahayuti, they should be contested as a hybrid alliance.

“In Pimpri-Chinchwad city, if an alliance is formed in some wards but not all, there will be a friendly contest in those wards where an alliance is not formed. While a complete alliance is necessary for Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections, in local body elections, justice must be done to the party workers who work for the party. Therefore, an alliance will be formed in the maximum number of places, and a friendly contest will take place in the remaining areas,” informed Patil.

Does the Parth Pawar Controversy Provide an Opening To Destabilise the NCP In Pimpri-Chinchwad?

Regarding the land scam case in Pune city, it is being alleged that the inquiry is a ploy by Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis to undercut Ajit Pawar ahead of the elections. Pimpri-Chinchwad, being Ajit Pawar's traditional fort, was recently won by the BJP, but the BJP wants to hold on to the power in the city, while Ajit Pawar looks to regain the lost city.

Patil was asked speculative questions about this by the media, and Patil said that this is not the case. “An inquiry comes up in the routine course, and this case's inquiry came up similarly. The inquiry is underway through the Additional IGR, who instructed that a criminal case be registered. Accordingly, the case has been filed. All facts will emerge at the end of the inquiry. This case has no connection whatsoever with the Municipal Corporation elections,” said Patil.