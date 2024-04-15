Maharashtra: Young Man Hangs Himself With Girlfriend's Duppta In Front Of Her At Lodge |

A tragic incident unfolded at a Lodge near Vihe Ghat in the Patan Tehsil in Satara district on Saturday, as a young man took his own life by hanging himself in front of his girlfriend.

The shocking event occurred around 3pm and was discovered when the lodge staff rushed to the room upon hearing the girlfriend's screams.

According to the information provided by the police, the victim, Tanmay Desai, and his girlfriend had checked into Century Lodge around 3pm on Saturday. They were allocated a room at the reception after providing their Aadhaar card. However, a dispute erupted between them over their relationship, leading Tanmay to hang himself with his girlfriend's dupatta.

As he hanged himself, his girlfriend began screaming, prompting the lodge staff to intervene, but unfortunately, it was too late. Lodge manager Mahesh Dhumal immediately reported the incident to the Malharpeth police. Following an investigation at the site conducted by the police, Tanmay's body was sent for post-mortem before being handed over to his relatives.

The police have detained Tanmay's girlfriend for questioning, suspecting the incident to be related to their romantic relationship. Assistant Sub-Inspector Nitesh Pote of Malharpeth Police Station is leading the additional investigation.

