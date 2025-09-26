Maharashtra: Thousands Attend Rath Alankar Mahapuja At Tuljabhavani Temple | Sourced

The Shardiya Navratri Festival of Shri Tuljabhavani, the Kulswamini of Maharashtra, started on September 22. On the fifth day of the festival, on the occasion of Lalita Panchami, the Rath Alankar Mahapuja of Shri Tuljabhavani was conducted on Friday. Devotees and temple officials were present in large numbers.

According to religious tradition, Bhagwan Suryanarayan had given his chariot (Rath) to Tuljabhavani Mata for visiting all three worlds. Hence, this occasion is very pious, and devotees pay obeisance to the Goddess on this day. The Rath Alankar Mahapuja holds special significance. Thousands of devotees, not only from Maharashtra but also from other states, come to witness this unique event.

Meanwhile, the traditional Chabina procession of Shri Tuljabhavani on the peacock vehicle was held on Thursday, with large participation from the people.

The Chabina procession of Shri Tuljabhavani will continue on various vehicles during the remaining days of the Shardiya Navratri festival. The temple administration is making efforts to provide the necessary facilities to the devotees.