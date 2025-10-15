 Maharashtra Rains: Unexpected Rainfall Disrupts Diwali Preparations Across Pune District
Updated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Maharashtra Rains: Unexpected Rainfall Disrupts Diwali Preparations Across Pune District

Pune: With rains predicted to dampen the upcoming Diwali festival in Pune and other parts of Maharashtra, showers have already begun in several areas of Pune district. Rainfall was reported on Wednesday evening across Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and nearby rural areas. As many were not expecting rain, residents were caught off guard and unprepared for the sudden downpour.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), rain is likely to continue for the next few days. The official monsoon withdrawal was declared on October 10, and the current rains are said to be part of the monsoon’s withdrawal phase.

Commuters heading home from offices were drenched as rain hit during peak evening hours. Waterlogging and traffic congestion were reported in areas such as Hinjawadi, Baner, Balewadi, Kharadi, Shivajinagar, Aundh, Sinhagad Road, Katraj, Kondhwa, Hadapsar, and others.

The showers also disrupted Diwali preparations, with many people out shopping and children building traditional killas (mud forts), expressing disappointment. Those unprepared for the rains saw their hard work washed away.

Although no official weather alert has been issued for Pune city, the administration has urged citizens to stay updated on weather forecasts and plan their activities accordingly.

Along with Pune, rainfall was also reported in the Sangli, Kolhapur, and Satara districts in western Maharashtra.

