 Maharashtra Politics: Dy CM Ajit Pawar Alleges ₹110 Crore Cost Inflation In Irrigation Project, BJP Questions His Silence For 25 Years | VIDEO
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar alleged that an irrigation project cost was inflated by Rs 110 crore for party funds under a previous BJP-Shiv Sena regime, triggering a sharp BJP response questioning why he remained silent for 25 years amid ongoing municipal election battles.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 07:16 PM IST
Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar | X - @AjitPawarSpeaks

Pune, Jan 14; In a sensational claim that has stirred Maharashtra’s political circles, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar has accused the previous BJP–Shiv Sena alliance government of inflating the cost of an irrigation project by Rs 110 crore to collect “party funds”.

Backdrop of civic elections

The allegations come at a time when the NCP is contesting municipal elections in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad independently, leading to a direct face-off with its state-level ally, the BJP.

Claims made at Pune press conference

Speaking at a press conference in Pune, Ajit Pawar claimed that before the NCP came to power in 1999, the then government had significantly hiked project costs.

Purandar irrigation scheme cited

Talking about the Purandar Lift Irrigation scheme, he said, “The Maharashtra Krishna Valley Development Corporation (MKVDC) was under my jurisdiction. I still have the records.”

Alleged cost escalation explained

“The Purandar scheme was originally estimated at a certain amount, but when I took over, I found the cost had escalated to Rs 330 crore. When I questioned officials about how the cost jumped by Rs 110 crore, they told me that Rs 100 crore was added because ‘party funds’ were required, and officials added another Rs 10 crore on top of that.”

Scheme cancelled, says Pawar

Deputy CM Pawar further asserted that he had cancelled the inflated scheme at the time.

Documents claimed as proof

“I have the signed documents as evidence. If I had released these files earlier, it would have caused a massive stir because the signatures are right there,” he added.

Political timing seen as significant

The timing of these remarks is significant as the NCP is currently in a bitter struggle for dominance in the Pune region against both NCP (SP) and the BJP.

Earlier swipe at BJP

Earlier in the week, Pawar had also targeted the BJP by reminding the public that those who once accused him of a “Rs 70,000 crore irrigation scam” are now sitting in power with him.

BJP reacts sharply

DCM Pawar’s latest “bomb” is seen as a direct hit on his current cabinet colleagues, as a BJP leader held the Irrigation Department in the 1990s. However, the BJP has reacted sharply to the allegations.

Bawankule questions Pawar’s silence

Revenue Minister and former state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule questioned Pawar’s silence for the last 25 years. “We have an agreement that, despite political differences, there should be no personal malice. We don’t understand why Ajit Pawar is acting this way,” Minister Bawankule said.

Why now, asks BJP

“Pawar is a senior leader, and we did not expect this from him. If he had these files and evidence in 1999, why did he stay silent until now? He should have disclosed this back then,” Bawankule said.

Also Watch:

Election pressure cited

Minister Bawankule suggested that Pawar’s outbursts might be a result of “negative feedback” regarding the NCP’s prospects in the upcoming Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal elections.

