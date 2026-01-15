 Ink Removal Row: Rupali Chakankar Complains To Election Commission Over 'Bogus Voting' In Pune Municipal Polls
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneInk Removal Row: Rupali Chakankar Complains To Election Commission Over 'Bogus Voting' In Pune Municipal Polls

Ink Removal Row: Rupali Chakankar Complains To Election Commission Over 'Bogus Voting' In Pune Municipal Polls

According to Rupali Chakankar's complaint, in Ward No. 34, several women and even minors allegedly erased the ink from their fingers using liquid or thinner and attempted to vote again. Chakankar has specifically mentioned instances from areas under Ward No. 34, including Narhe, Vadgaon Budruk, and Dhayari

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Ink Removal Row: Rupali Chakankar Complains To Election Commission Over 'Bogus Voting' In Pune Municipal Polls | Instagram

Multiple videos have surfaced on social media alleging that the indelible ink applied on voters’ fingers after voting is being erased, raising concerns over bogus voting.

Taking the seriousness of the matter into account, Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking an investigation into the issue.

Chakankar has claimed that in some areas of Pune, the ink applied after voting is being removed to facilitate bogus voting. She has formally complained to the Election Commission, alleging that some women were involved in such fraudulent voting practices. She said that such incidents cannot be tolerated.

Read Also
EVM Glitches Delay Voting In Pune, Nashik & Jalgaon As Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections...
article-image

According to her complaint, in Ward No. 34, several women and even minors allegedly erased the ink from their fingers using liquid or thinner and attempted to vote again. Chakankar has specifically mentioned instances from areas under Ward No. 34, including Narhe, Vadgaon Budruk, and Dhayari.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: Class 9 Student Killed, 2 Injured In Ballia Road Accident
Uttar Pradesh: Class 9 Student Killed, 2 Injured In Ballia Road Accident
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Tamannaah Bhatia Arrives At Bandra Voting Booth With Parents; John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Salim Khan & Others Also Spotted- Watch VIDEO
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Tamannaah Bhatia Arrives At Bandra Voting Booth With Parents; John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, Salim Khan & Others Also Spotted- Watch VIDEO
'Attempt To Remove Indelible Ink A Punishable Offence; Repeat Voting Not Possible': Maharashtra State Election Commission
'Attempt To Remove Indelible Ink A Punishable Offence; Repeat Voting Not Possible': Maharashtra State Election Commission
Why Is The Share Market Closed Today? Nithin Kamath Slams Decision & Calls It Poor Planning
Why Is The Share Market Closed Today? Nithin Kamath Slams Decision & Calls It Poor Planning

There have also been multiple complaints from various places stating that the ink applied on voters’ fingers can be removed using thinner.

In Pune, near Dhayari Phata, outside the Narayanrao Sanas Vidyalaya polling booth, an individual was allegedly caught attempting to erase the voting ink after casting a vote. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers reportedly apprehended the person and assaulted him. The incident is said to have occurred around 10:30 am, further intensifying concerns over the integrity of the voting process. However, the incidents are under investigation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Woman Discovers Vote Cast In Her Name Before She Reached...
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: Woman Discovers Vote Cast In Her Name Before She Reached...
Ink Removal Row: Rupali Chakankar Complains To Election Commission Over 'Bogus Voting' In Pune...
Ink Removal Row: Rupali Chakankar Complains To Election Commission Over 'Bogus Voting' In Pune...
Pune Municipal Elections: Actor Subodh Bhave Casts Vote, Says ‘Development Should Not Come At The...
Pune Municipal Elections: Actor Subodh Bhave Casts Vote, Says ‘Development Should Not Come At The...
PCMC Elections 2026: Bogus Voters, Money Distribution Claims, Protests & EVM Glitches Rock...
PCMC Elections 2026: Bogus Voters, Money Distribution Claims, Protests & EVM Glitches Rock...
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: AAP Candidate Alleges Voting Machine Sequence Changed At...
Pune Municipal Corporation Elections 2026: AAP Candidate Alleges Voting Machine Sequence Changed At...