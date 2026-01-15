Ink Removal Row: Rupali Chakankar Complains To Election Commission Over 'Bogus Voting' In Pune Municipal Polls | Instagram

Multiple videos have surfaced on social media alleging that the indelible ink applied on voters’ fingers after voting is being erased, raising concerns over bogus voting.

Taking the seriousness of the matter into account, Maharashtra State Women’s Commission Chairperson Rupali Chakankar has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, seeking an investigation into the issue.

Chakankar has claimed that in some areas of Pune, the ink applied after voting is being removed to facilitate bogus voting. She has formally complained to the Election Commission, alleging that some women were involved in such fraudulent voting practices. She said that such incidents cannot be tolerated.

According to her complaint, in Ward No. 34, several women and even minors allegedly erased the ink from their fingers using liquid or thinner and attempted to vote again. Chakankar has specifically mentioned instances from areas under Ward No. 34, including Narhe, Vadgaon Budruk, and Dhayari.

There have also been multiple complaints from various places stating that the ink applied on voters’ fingers can be removed using thinner.

In Pune, near Dhayari Phata, outside the Narayanrao Sanas Vidyalaya polling booth, an individual was allegedly caught attempting to erase the voting ink after casting a vote. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) workers reportedly apprehended the person and assaulted him. The incident is said to have occurred around 10:30 am, further intensifying concerns over the integrity of the voting process. However, the incidents are under investigation.