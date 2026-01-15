Pune Municipal Elections: Actor Subodh Bhave Casts Vote, Says ‘Development Should Not Come At The Cost Of Choking A City’ | Instagram

After a gap of nine years, voting for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections is underway, with citizens turning out in the morning hours to exercise their democratic right. Despite reports of confusion at several polling booths due to malfunctioning voting machines, enthusiasm among voters has been visible across the city.

Actor Subodh Bhave cast his vote along with his family at the Prarthana Samaj polling booth in Pune. Speaking to the media after voting, Bhave stressed the importance of civic responsibility and active citizenship.

“Low voter turnout is a reality, but the Constitution has given us the fundamental right to vote, and we must exercise it. Merely voting and then sitting back is not enough. Citizens must keep a watch on the representatives they elect and question whether they are actually working,” Bhave said.

He added that public pressure on elected representatives is essential. “If there is no pressure from citizens on politicians, then complaining later serves no purpose. I am proud of Pune, but the city’s changing nature is becoming more alarming than Mumbai’s,” he remarked.

Expressing concern over unchecked construction, Bhave said, “Replacing a three-storey building with a 27-storey tower does not automatically mean development. Rapid construction has led to multiple problems. Development should not come at the cost of choking a city. Today, children do not have playgrounds, and senior citizens lack spaces to walk. For how long will we rely only on places like Peshwe Udyan or Sarasbaug? Every available space is being converted into buildings.”

He further stated, “Development should be about enabling people to live better lives. Citizens have the right to demand that the promises made to them by corporators are fulfilled.”

Commenting on welfare measures, Bhave said, “If something is to be given for free, give us open grounds. More than free bus rides or free metro services, what matters is having space to breathe. Every citizen has the right to a good quality of life, and making life livable should be the first priority.”

Bhave also expressed faith in the democratic system. “People have come out to vote in good numbers, which shows that citizens have not lost faith in the system. Since I turned 18, I have never missed voting even once. Voting is not just a right, it is a fundamental national duty, and it must be exercised,” he said.

He concluded by urging citizens to go beyond voting. “If citizens come together and form pressure groups, real change is possible. Expectations may have faded, but collective action can still make a difference.”