PMC Elections 2026: Crime Branch Visits Office Of Ajit Pawar’s Political Advisor Naresh Arora Ahead Of Civic Polls In Pune

PMC Elections 2026: Crime Branch Visits Office Of Ajit Pawar's Political Advisor Ahead Of Civic Polls In Pune

Pune: In a shocking turn of events, Pune Police’s Crime Branch reportedly raided the office of “DesignBoxed”, a company reportedly associated with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). This information surfacing hours before Punekars go to the polling for civic body elections has triggered political speculation.

According to the sources, the Crime Branch team reached the Pune office of Design Box, which is owned by Naresh Arora, who is a political advisor to Ajit Pawar. According to sources, police officials examined documents at the office. However, the exact purpose of the visit is not clear yet, nor is it clear what the complaint was that made the police raid the office.

According to available details, DesignBoxed has allegedly been working for Ajit Pawar and his party since the Lok Sabha elections 2024, providing political communication and campaign-related services. The timing of the police action, just as the campaign period for municipal corporation elections has ended, has intensified political chatter in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Political tensions have already been high in the region, with leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction trading allegations against each other. Accusations have also been made against BJP leaders Mahesh Landge and Murlidhar Mohol, to which Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently responded.

Reacting to the development, Ajit Pawar-led NCP MLC Amol Mitkari expressed suspicion over the timing of the action. “I do not yet have complete information about this action. Who is behind it and who the mastermind is will be discussed after the 16th. Such raids are not a simple matter. There appears to be a political angle to this action, and we will respond to it,” Mitkari said.

Commissioner Says No Case

Meanwhile, Pune City Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar issued a clarification, stating that no action has been taken against Naresh Arora. Kumar highlighted that the police had not registered any case against Arora.

With municipal elections approaching and voting just days away, the Crime Branch’s presence at the office of a key political consultant has raised eyebrows across political circles. While questions remain about why the police visited the office and what documents were reviewed, authorities maintain that no formal action has been initiated so far.

He explained that officers had gone to the office merely to verify a complaint received by the Crime Branch. "Since the complaint was found to be baseless (without merit), the officers have returned," Commissioner Kumar added.