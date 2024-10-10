Maharashtra Of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, And Ambedkar: Nana Patole

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole | File Photo

Our Maharashtra has inherited a rich and progressive legacy from great personalities. Due to the progressive thoughts of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, Maharashtra is often referred to as "the land of progressive ideas."

The egalitarian and social revolutionary thoughts of these great individuals continue to provide ideals and inspiration to the new generation. Nana Patole, the president of the Maharashtra Congress, is influenced by the ideas of these luminaries. Keeping their ideals in mind, Nana Patole entered politics to ensure justice for the common people. He consistently stands firm with the people and faces every problem fearlessly. His struggle to secure justice for the oppressed continues to this day. Following the teachings of these great figures, Nana Patole does not discriminate based on caste, religion, or class. He treats everyone equally and interacts with all with affection, love, and harmony.

"Capitalism is a system that creates divisions; it constantly exploits the poor and inflicts injustice upon them," Nana Patole has always fought against this system and remains ready to resolve people's issues. "Without equal rights in matters of religion, there will never be salvation for the country." Inspired by this statement from Shahu Maharaj, Nana Patole has prepared himself for national upliftment. He has worked tirelessly to ensure that various castes and communities benefit from government schemes and have access to proper educational facilities by including many nomadic tribes, other backward classes (OBCs), and special backward classes in the OBC category.

Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar stated, "The caste system in this country is the root of all forms of inequality," and Nana believes that this inequality must be eradicated completely. For many years in Vidarbha, the Gond community has been fighting for their rights; despite numerous demands made to the government, they have not received their rights as Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes. "No matter how many challenges lie ahead, we must fight; even if it leads to death," following this teaching of the Maharajas, Nana Patole joined anti-government protests alongside members of the Gond community to expose the government's incompetence and secure justice for them. During these protests, police resorted to baton charges, leading to significant chaos. A total of 114 people were martyred during this movement. Subsequently, Nana Patole established two ashram schools for this community and helped them secure land rights for their livelihoods. Now, members of this community engage in farming for their sustenance.

Nana Patole was born into a farming family. As a child, he grew sugarcane on his farm. However, his harvested sugarcane was not accepted by the factory. As a result, he had no option but to burn it. At that moment, he witnessed his own sugarcane burning before his eyes without shedding a tear. He realized that there was a need for leadership that would secure rights for farmers. This led him to enter politics with a focus on addressing injustices faced by farmers while keeping the thoughts of great personalities at the forefront.

To ensure that tribals and farmers receive their rightful land, Nana Patole organized a rail blockade movement. He was imprisoned in Nagpur for seven days during this protest. Even there, he did not remain quiet; he began a hunger strike in prison and successfully secured land rights for farmers and tribal communities. Whether it is financial assistance or healthcare services, Nana Patole is always ready to engage in social work.

"Religion is a way of life; humanity is the true religion," is a belief that Nana Patole holds dear. During his first term as an MLA, he organized mass marriage ceremonies in Palas village. This practice continued for fifteen years.

The main objective of these mass marriage ceremonies was to eliminate caste-based discrimination and bring people together. "Politics should be for public welfare and not for self-interest. If the people are uplifted, then the country will be uplifted," says Nana Patole firmly. He consistently serves selflessly for the public good.

"Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar represent a stream of thought upon which the Congress Party is built. Maharashtra belongs to saints, thinkers, and revolutionaries; it never tolerates injustice but always fights against it—and will continue to do so. I have fought against injustice so far and will continue to do so," asserts Nana Patole.