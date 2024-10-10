A New Development Model for East Vidarbha: Nana Patole

Nana Patole, member of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and president of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee | FPJ

In the world’s largest democracy, India, we elect a government to solve the problems we face in our daily lives, address national issues, and facilitate progress. However, currently, it appears that India is not progressing but rather regressing. Our economy is collapsing, various projects are failing, and unemployment is on the rise. The government in power seems to be working not for the common people but for a handful of capitalists. During their tenure, they have spread significant inequality in society, making the rich richer and the poor poorer.

In this situation, there is a strong desire among the people and citizens here for change. This desire is embodied by leaders like Nana Patole, who earnestly and sincerely strive for development in East Vidarbha. From a young age, Nana wished to engage in social work. Born into a farming family, he is acutely aware of the pains faced by farmers and the poor. In a country with the largest democracy, ordinary people are enduring significant hardships, and Nana Patole could not bear to see this situation.

Thus, he decided to enter politics to change this entire landscape and initiated development work and social initiatives from his own village. For many years, Nana has undertaken numerous development projects in Vidarbha. To witness the impact of his work in Vidarbha, one only needs to look at the smiles on the faces of residents.

In 1947, India gained independence, and the responsibility of managing the country fell into the hands of independent Indians. A new government was established for independent India. Under Congress's strong governance, we began to progress. Gradually, development took off; roads were built, and vehicles began to run. Yet, in one village in East Vidarbha, bus services had not yet started. The name of that village is Shankarpur. The locals called upon Nana Patole for help.

Nana responded to their call and promptly resolved their issue by starting bus services. Today, the people of that village are happily benefiting from this bus service. Meanwhile, we hear abundant praise for bridges connecting one city to another. However, no one raises a voice regarding the construction of bridges connecting villages. Nana Patole has built bridges over the Lwari and Chulband rivers to ensure that local farmers, students, and women can travel comfortably.

Previously, people had to wade through rivers to cross them. During monsoons, they travelled by boat and had to cover an additional distance of 20 kilometres if they chose to go by road. But now, after the construction of these bridges, that distance has been reduced to just 5 kilometres. This has alleviated the troubles faced by villagers and saved both fuel and time. With the bridge construction completed, bus services have also started from the village—something made possible by Nana Patole.

Since entering politics, he has transformed East Vidarbha significantly. He has done immense work for farmers—whether it’s securing higher bonuses for them, protesting for their rightful land, or ensuring they receive fair prices for their produce. To resolve water issues for farmers, he expedited the completion of the Durgabai Dohe project to provide irrigation facilities. As a result, water began flowing through fields in many villages. Additionally, he constructed water tanks on the Chulband river.

Being a farmer himself, Nana understands that storing grains after harvest is crucial for farmers. To address this need, he initiated the establishment of twelve grain storage facilities for farmers so they could securely store their produce.

Believing that "Health is Wealth," Nana Patole proposed establishing a sub-district hospital in Bhandara for the health of people in his district and ensuring they receive timely medical treatment. He started construction on this hospital so that residents from Sakoli, Lakhani, and Lakhandur talukas could benefit from it. He also initiated ambulance services in villages and provides financial assistance to many economically disadvantaged patients in these areas. This is why people in East Vidarbha regard Nana Patole as their saviour.

Nana Patole is a beacon of hope for people in East Vidarbha. Through his development work, social initiatives, and compassionate behaviour, he has become a model for development in East Vidarbha. The local population believes that this model can be replicated throughout Maharashtra as well.